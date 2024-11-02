Five Killed In Panama Traffic Accident
(MENAFN- IANS) Panama City, Nov 2 (IANS) At least five people died in a traffic accident in Panama, the Public Ministry said.
The accident occurred at the bridge over the La Agustina stream, the main road towards La Pintada, in the province of Cocle, according to the ministry on Friday.
The five victims were male, three of them brothers, who were travelling to work in the early hours of the morning when the driver of the pick-up vehicle lost control and fell over the side of the bridge, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting local media.
At least 351 people died in traffic accidents in Panama in 2023, according to local authorities.
This month, the National Police is carrying out a road safety operation, advising drivers to plan their trips, pay attention to safety signs, respect speed limits and not drive under the influence of alcohol.
