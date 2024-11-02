Soldier Killed In Accidental Fire In Srinagar's Rawalpora
Date
11/2/2024 2:07:26 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A soldier was killed due to accidently fire at Rawalpora area of Srinagar outskirts, official said Saturday.
Quoting a top official, news agency KNO reported that a soldier, who was part of army's Road Opening Party (RoP), died after his service riffle went off accidently.“He received fatal injuries and died on the spot,” the official said.
ADVERTISEMENT
He, however, said Police parties have reached the spot and all angles are being investigated.
ADVERTISEMENT
Follow this LINK to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
Read Also
Man Dies After Timber Log Falls On Him In North Kashmir's Bandipora
Mason Dies, Two Injured In House Collapse In Srinagar
MENAFN02112024000215011059ID1108843453
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.