Soldier Killed In Accidental Fire In Srinagar's Rawalpora

Soldier Killed In Accidental Fire In Srinagar's Rawalpora


11/2/2024 2:07:26 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A soldier was killed due to accidently fire at Rawalpora area of Srinagar outskirts, official said Saturday.

Quoting a top official, news agency KNO reported that a soldier, who was part of army's Road Opening Party (RoP), died after his service riffle went off accidently.“He received fatal injuries and died on the spot,” the official said.

He, however, said Police parties have reached the spot and all angles are being investigated.

Kashmir Observer

