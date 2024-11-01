Hrithik Wishes Ladylove Saba On 39Th Birthday, Says ‘Thank You For You’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) On his girlfriend's 39th birthday, star Hrithik Roshan poured his heart out for Saba Azad, whom he lovingly calls“Sa”, and said“thank you for you.”

Hrithik took to Instagram, where he shared a motley of pictures featuring Saba and him. The images are taken during their getaways to international locales. In the first image, the two are seen looking into the camera and smiling. Another has the couple posing with a croissant.

In one image, the two are seen cycling. Saba can be seen hugging the Greek God of Bollywood lovingly from the back. One photograph has the duo hugging a tree, enjoying ice cream and some wine. The last, is a photograph of Saba flaunting a golden glow.

“Happy Birthday Sa... Thank you for you... 1.11.2024,” Hrithik wrote as the caption.

Last month, Hrithik and Saba celebrated their third anniversary. He took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of himself with the actress-singer as the two celebrated their third anniversary.

The actor wrote in the caption,“Happy anniversary partner 1.10.2024 @sabazad”.

Hrithik first confirmed his relationship with Saba at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party in 2022 when the couple arrived hand-in-hand, marking a new chapter.

Saba is an actress, a theatre director, and musician, has made her mark not only on the big screen but also in the world of music as part of the electro-funk duo Madboy/Mink. She is known for her work in 'Rocket Boys', 'Ladies Room' and 'Who's Your Gynac'.

Earlier, Hrithik was married to Sussanne Khan. The duo tied the knot on December 20, 2000. They welcomed their first child Hrehaan Roshan in 2006, and their younger son Hridaan Roshan in May 2008.

The couple announced their separation on December 13, 2012, by announcing their mutual separation. While it left many wondering what could have possibly gone wrong between the two, the couple refused to budge any further details about the reason behind their split.

Taking to all his social media handles, Hrithik had penned an official statement, which read:“Sussanne has decided to separate from me and end our 17-year relationship. This is a very trying time for the entire family”.