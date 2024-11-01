عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
QGECK Selects New Officials

QGECK Selects New Officials


11/1/2024 11:01:01 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The government Engineering College, Kozhikode, Qatar alumni chapter (QGECK) announced its new officials. Varun Moorthy K (chairman), Usman C K (general secretary), Shakir Kottaprath (treasurer), Rejila Hashim, Dilba Midlaj, Deepesh, Rameeza Fahim, Ansar P P, Abhishek P, Nivya, Jemshid Gafoor, Arsal and Muhammed Suhail (other officials).

MENAFN01112024000067011011ID1108843222


Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search