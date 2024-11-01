QGECK Selects New Officials
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The government Engineering College, Kozhikode, Qatar alumni chapter (QGECK) announced its new officials. Varun Moorthy K (chairman), Usman C K (general secretary), Shakir Kottaprath (treasurer), Rejila Hashim, Dilba Midlaj, Deepesh, Rameeza Fahim, Ansar P P, Abhishek P, Nivya, Jemshid Gafoor, Arsal and Muhammed Suhail (other officials).
