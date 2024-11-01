CLQ's Facebook Page Unveiled

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) The page for the inter-collegiate tournament, Campus League Qatar (CLQ), was launched by Indian Sports Centre advisory chairman Dr Mohan Thomas. The launch event was attended by organising committee convener Shamsu Koduvalli, co-ordinator Faris Loop Media, president Illyas Kenza, general secretary Irshad Chennamangalor, and committee members Nasif Moidu, Abbas Mukkam, Ameen Kodiyathoor, Shameer Chennamangalor, Anand, Afzal Koduvalli and Nishad K. The organisers announced that the tournament, featuring 16 college teams, will take place on November 29 at Hamilton International School Doha.

