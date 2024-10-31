Why you should use a script for your videos

(MENAFN)

If your searches look something like this: “best AI script generator” or “should I generate a script for videos”, scroll no further. We’re here to take you through the science behind how to generate scripts for videos without hassle and the main reasons why you’d definitely want to use a script generator for your videos. Besides, stick around for a top-tier recommendation of a free AI script generator that we’ve been using and loving so far.

How does an AI video script generator work?

Always reading about machine learning, neural networks, and other artificial intelligence-related buzzwords must be a bit confusing. We’re here to debunk the mechanics of an AI video script generator by starting off with a real-life example. Flixier’s online video script generator runs directly in any browser, so we didn’t have to bother with downloading or installing any third-party software or apps. The best thing about this browser-based tool is that it also lets you edit videos from scratch, and it features amazing options like text to speech technology, AI image generation, and multi-language support. This is why there was no wonder their AI video script generator provided us with great results. Let’s see how we got to that:

You provide the spark

Everything needs a starting point, so it’s best that you know well ahead of time what area of content you wish to create, or at least the niche and topic of your video. However, if you’re truly stuck and facing creator’s block, tap the Use Examples! Button to get some ready-made prompts you can draw inspiration from or use directly.

Personalization options

This is where you’re essentially narrowing down what your video would sound like through various customization options. First, select how long you wish your video to be, ranging from 15 seconds all the way to 5 minutes. Then, choose a tone of voice from the following options: casual, professional, funny, informative, or creative. Last but definitely not least, make sure you pick your target platform based on your content distribution, whether it’s a LinkedIn or YouTube video, a Reel, a Short, or a TikTok.

Let AI work its magic & make tweaks

What goes on behind the scenes after you tap the Generate Script button is that AI uses a technique called natural language processing (NLP), which you might have heard of before, to understand and analyze what you write down as a prompt. It relies on previous training it’s had by analyzing a lot of text like internet articles, text databases, stories, and other scripts, and using this knowledge, it starts to bring together words that have meaning. Depending on the type of video you need, the script structure is clearly defined with an introduction that can be a catchy hook, main points, and a call to action– all of which sounds as natural as if it was written by a real person.

5 reasons to use an AI video script generator

Stay on track



There’s absolutely no shame and definitely no issues when you mess up while shooting a video. Stumbling over words or awkward pauses are only natural, and you can definitely edit them out in post-production, but having a video script ready can help you focus and stay organized. Using an AI video script generator comes as a package deal with a smoother flow to your discourse.

Deliver your message consistently



A high-quality AI video script generator will always stick to your tone of voice of choice, meaning that you won’t start sounding like a business executive midway through a hilarious skit that’s meant to present a topic in a funny way. Using such a tool is guaranteed to help you consistently deliver your message in an attractive way.

Save time and effort



Sitting down in front of a keyboard or with pen and paper to draft up an awesome script can be daunting and take hours on end. Why not leave it to AI to do the heavy lifting? Optimizing your workflow means that you’ll be able to do more of the creative tasks that you enjoy, rather than spend countless hours struggling to get started with a script.

Hook your audience right in



“You’ll never believe what happened when we used AI to generate scripts for videos!” By now, you’ve probably recognized that this is a video hook, namely a catchy intro that’s supposed to intrigue your viewers and make them want to keep watching. A good video script generator will always give you text that starts with interesting hooks that you can fine-tune later on.

Ready-made captions



Yes, there are tools out there that can automatically generate captions, but why go through an extra step when you’ve got your script ready to use as captions? Stay ahead of the game and repurpose your AI-generated script as captions for accessible and easy-to-make videos.

Don’t forget to…

…Like, share and subscribe? The classic sign-off phrase YouTubers have been using since 2010 might need a bit of an update. That’s why we encourage you to go for an AI video script generator that’s bound to help with a fancy, hilarious, and completely unique sign-off. Until next time, keep making great content!

