عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
DPS-MIS Triumphs In Inter-School Expo

DPS-MIS Triumphs In Inter-School Expo


11/1/2024 11:01:01 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) DPS-Modern Indian (DPS-MIS) School won first position in the senior category at an inter-school STEM expo at Shantiniketan Indian School. In all, 10 Indian schools participated. The DPS-MIS team comprised Elston Peter Rodrigues (Grade 10E) and Ayush Nath Pandey (Grade 11A).

MENAFN01112024000067011011ID1108843221


Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search