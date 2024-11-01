World Padel Championships: Spain And Argentina Set Up Men's And Women's Showdowns In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Spain and Argentina will face off in both the men's and women's finals of the FIP World Padel Championships at the Khalifa & Squash Complex in Doha on Saturday.

Reigning men's champions Argentina advanced by defeating Portugal 2-0 in the semi-finals. Franco Stupaczuk and Martin Di Nenno secured the first win over brothers Nuno and Miguel Deus with a scoreline of 6-1, 6-7, 6-4, followed by Agustin Tapia and Fede Chingotto's swift 6-0, 6-1 victory over Jesus and Pascoal in just 49 minutes.

Meanwhile, Spain were too good for Italy in the second semi-final. Juan Lebron and Arturo Coello outplayed Facundo Dominguez and Lorenzo Di Giovanni 6-1, 6-1, while Ale Galan and Jon Sanz dominated Giulio Graziotti and Riccardo Sinicropi 6-1, 6-0. Coki Nieto and Mike Yanguas rounded off the sweep with a 6-1, 6-1 win against Michele Bruno and Aris Patiniotis.

In the women's semis, Spain beat Portugal, while Argentina defeated Italy 2-0.

Aranzazu Osoro and Julieta Bidahorria gave Argentina the lead after the duo beat Giulia Sussarello and Chiara Pappacenna 6-4, 6-4. Delfina Brea and Claudia Jensen then sealed a spot in the final defeating Carolina Orsi and Giorgia Marchetti 6-4, 6-1.

Spain's Gemma Triay and Claudia Fernandez beat Fernandes and Castro Vilela 6-1 6-0, while Ale Salazar and Bea Gonzalez won 6-0, 6-1 against Santos and Gaspar.