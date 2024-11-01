SBU Detains 10 Pro-Russian Agitators, Including Political Expert From Medvedchuk's Media Pool

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained 10 more pro-Russian agitators attempting to destabilize the socio-political environment in various regions of Ukraine, including a“political expert” associated with former MP Viktor Medvedchuk's network.

That is reported by the SBU according to Ukrinform.

In Kyiv region, law enforcement apprehended a“political expert,” who frequently appeared on Medvedchuk's television channels, regularly promoting Kremlin narratives.

The suspect was reportedly part of an FSB spy coordinated by Sergei Stepanov, editor-in-chief of the PolitNavigator website. The SBU initially exposed this spy cell at the onset of the full-scale invasion, detaining two network members and charging Stepanov, who is believed to be hiding in Crimea.

Since February 24, 2022, their Kyiv-based accomplice has allegedly evaded justice by frequently relocating within Ukraine.

In Vinnytsia, a 39-year-old administrator of several YouTube and Telegram channels was discovered providing online advice on resisting lawful actions by Territorial Recruitment Centers (TRCs). Evidence suggests he also misappropriated funds donated by Ukrainians to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Three Telegram channel contributors were detained in Zhytomyr region for inciting violence against recruitment officers. These individuals reportedly shared geolocation data of military and police patrols in group chats.

In Chernihiv region, the SBU disrupted the subversive activities of a 31-year-old Telegram channel administrator and four accomplices, who were spreading sensitive information regarding Ukrainian military bases and troop movements.

Based on the evidence, all suspects face charges under the Ukrainian Criminal Code.

As reported previously, the SBU detained two members of a regional People's Power cell in Chernivtsi region for spying on the Ukrainian Defense Forces and hindering mobilization efforts in western Ukraine.