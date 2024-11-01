UNSC To Hold Meeting On 1,000Th Day Of Russian War Against Ukraine - UK To Preside

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United Kingdom, which chairs the UN Security Council in November, announced a Security Council meeting to mark the 1,000 days of Russia's war against Ukraine, which will be chaired by the country's foreign minister, David Lammy.

That's according to the UK's Permanent Representative to the UN, Barbara Woodward, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The meeting will be held in the afternoon of November 18.

Woodward, presenting the work schedule of the UNSC for November, noted that the priorities for the British presidency will be the three issues related to the "three biggest conflicts in the world today". It is about "the devastation and the risks of war in the Middle East, Russia's ongoing violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty in Europe, and the appalling conflict in Sudan."

Kyslytsya tellsnames of North Korean generals deployed for war against Ukraine

The UK's support for Ukraine in its struggle for sovereignty, territorial integrity and the principles of the UN Charter remains unwavering, Woodward said.

According to her, the international community "must never and will never become complacent... because Putin will not stop at Ukraine."

"Just look at the level of chaos and conflict around the world that can be traced back to Russia. Russia has not denied the fact that it's doing deals with North Korea to use North Korean troops as cannon fodder for its disastrous war," she noted.

Russia also sources drones and ammunition from Iran, financing terrorism in the Middle East.

"We can be sure that Iran and North Korea are exacting a heavy price from Russia for their support. And there are few things that Russia has left to offer that we know North Korea and Iran want," she added.

According to the diplomat, Moscow is involved in most conflicts around the world.

Austria seeksexpansion, limiting veto rights

"So where there is death and chaos, President Putin's hand is rarely far behind," she noted.

The UK will use its presidency of the UN Security Council "to call out Russian disinformation and expose their crimes," Woodward said.

She said that the Russian delegation blocked the approval of the working schedule of the Security Council for a month, because it lays down for consideration of the Ukraine issue.

However, this will not prevent the meeting of the UNSC at the request of the member countries – outside the schedule.

As reported, the presidency of the UN Security Council alternates between its 15 members every month. In September, Slovenia presided, in October it was Switzerland, in November – it's the UK turn before the U.S. takes over in December.