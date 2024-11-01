US Election 2024: Trump Strikes Back, Calls Cuban's Apology 'Worthless', Says His Women Remarks 'Totally Unacceptable'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Billionaire Mark Cuban and former President Donald traded heated words on Thursday, with Cuban criticizing Trump for "not being seen around strong, intelligent women" and later apologizing. In response, Trump fired back on Truth Social to label Cuban a "loser" and "very weak", and called his remarks on women 'totally unacceptable'

Cuban's comments

The exchange began after Cuban , appearing on The View, said, claimed that Trump avoids“strong, intelligent women”.“Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women, ever,” Cuban remarked.“He doesn't like to be challenged by them, and, you know, [Nikki Haley] will call him on his nonsense with reproductive rights and how he sees and treats and talks about women. I mean, he just can't have her around, it wouldn't work,” he further said.

Trump's Campaign responds

Trump 's campaign responded on social media. Karoline Leavitt, Trump's national press secretary, called Cuban's comments“extremely insulting” to Trump's female supporters, employees, and women voters.“These women are mothers, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders. And yes, we are strong AND intelligent! #WomenForTrump,” Leavitt tweeted.

Supporter defends Trump

Trump 's campaign co-manager, Susie Wiles posted on X,“I'm told @mcuban needs help identifying the strong and intelligent women surrounding Pres. Trump. Well, here we are! I've been proud to lead this campaign.” She also highlighted other prominent Trump supporters, including Linda McMahon, chair of Trump's transition policy, and Lara Trump, RNC co-chair.

Trump slams Cuban

Hours later, Trump took to Truth Social to personally attack Cuban, labeling him a“really dumb guy”.“ALL women are great, whether strong or not strong,” Trump wrote. He went on to call Cuban a“fool”.

Cuban clarifies his comments

Cuban has issued a clarification regarding his commenta statement, emphasizing that he does not believe female voters or women associated with Trump lack intelligence or strength. Cuban also acknowledged the presence of strong women who have worked closely with Trump.

| Walz blasts Trump's 'protect women whether they like it or not' comment Cuban issues apology

Following the backlash, Cuban issued an apology on X, clarifying his comments.“When I said this during the interview, I didn't get it out exactly the way I thought I did,” Cuban wrote.“So I apologize to anyone who felt slighted or upset by my response. As I said, it wasn't about Trump voters, supporters, or employees.” Cuban added that he regretted setting himself up“for the 6 sec soundbite” and expressed hope for more respectful public discourse.

| Harris vs Trump: THESE stocks may swing Wall Street on US elections verdict Trump dismisses Cuban's apology

Trump , however, dismissed Cuban's apology in a subsequent Truth Social post.“Mark Cuban, a total loser, is being decimated by women all over the Country,” Trump wrote, suggesting Cuban's apology was“worthless.” Trump claimed Cuban was a“bad guy with major character flaws” and stated that Cuban was“very weak and insecure.” He further accused Cuban of backing Kamala Harris only because he no longer accepted his calls.





| Trump goes off the rails, calls Cheney 'radical war hawk' and 'dumb individual'

The dispute highlights the tense rhetoric as Trump campaigns for another term in office and both sides vie for the support of women voters.