Maharashtra Polls: Mahayuti, MVA Engage In Tough Negotiations To Calm 50 Rebels

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Nearly 50 rebels are giving a tough time to both MahaYuti comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP and the Maha Vikas Aghadi consisting Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP-SP as both are engaged in negotiations with them for withdrawal of their nominations before November 4 which is the last date for withdrawal. Of the 50 rebels, MahaYuti has 36 and 14 from the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

As per the compilation made by MahaYuti partners, of the 36 rebels, BJP has hit the most with 19 followed by 16 belonging to Shiv Sena and one from NCP. Union Home Amit Shah, who had held more than four region-wise meetings last month to review BJP's poll preparations, has already asked the state leadership to make all efforts to contain the rebellion by increasing outreach with rebels.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that efforts will be made to convince the rebels before the last date of withdrawal of nominations on November 4. He further added that a meeting was chaired by the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde two days ago and a communication channel has been opened by respective parties with rebels.

"Our party is big, so naturally we also have a large number of interested candidates. But, contesting elections in an alliance comes with some limitations. It is not possible to give justice to every candidate. But, we will communicate with the rebels. We hope they will listen to us and withdraw their nominations," said Fadnavis. He hinted that there will be friendly fights in some constituencies.

However, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that the party will initiate disciplinary action if rebels fail to withdraw their nominations.

Nine rebel candidates of Shiv Sena have entered into the electoral fray against the official candidates of BJP. These rebels have filed their nominations in Airoli, Belapur, Andheri East and Pachora in Jalgaon districts. Since few seats were bagged by Shiv Sena in its quota, BJP rebels have filed their nominations in those seats. These constituencies include Alibag and Karjat in Raigad district, Buldhana, Borivali and Jalana.

Moreover, nine rebels from BJP and seven from Shiv Sena have filed their nominations against NCP led by Ajit Pawar while only one rebel from Ajit Pawar faction is contesting against Shiv Sena from Nandgaon constituency in Nashik district.

As far as Maha Vikas Aghadi is concerned, of the 14 rebels, Congress is striving to convince 10 rebels from its fold while Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena is engaged in a series of talks with its four rebels.

NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday hoped that the Maha Vikas Aghadi would succeed in pacifying the rebels. On its part, the Congress party has roped in former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to open communication with the party rebels and make them withdraw nomination papers. Party in charge Ramesh Chennithala said that the party hopes that rebels will not stick to their guns but agree to withdraw their nominations.

Congress rebels are contesting against Shiv Sena UBT in Kopri Pachpakhadi, Byculla and Ramtek constituencies while rebel from Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena is taking on the Samajwadi Party nominee Abu Azmi from Mankhurd Shivajinagar.

A rebel candidate of the Shiv Sena-UBT is also contesting from Versova in Mumbai and Mehkar in Buldhana. In some places, the rebels from NCP (Sharad Pawar) are contesting against Shiv Sena UBT nominees and Congress while in few constituencies the NCP SP is facing challenge from other allies or independents.

This is not all, the Maha Vikas Aghadi's allies mainly smaller parties have fielded 14 candidates against Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP-SP nominees making the election more tough. The candidates of these parties including Peasants and Workers Party, CPI-M have fielded their nominees in Kurla, Solapur South, Solapur Central, Paranda, Sangola and Pandharpur to mention a few.

