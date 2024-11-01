Family Lawyer Ronique Bastine Robinson Moderates Panel On NIL At The Annual AAML Meeting

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) CHICAGO, Ill., Nov. 1, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - The annual American Academy Matrimonial Lawyers, AAML, meeting is set to take place in Chicago, IL on November 6-9, 2024. Ronique Bastine Robinson, founder of Bastine Law Group based in Stafford, Texas, will moderate a panel discussion with both sports agents, consultants, and family law attorneys.







Image caption: Family Lawyer Ronique Bastine Robinson.

The panel will talk about important topics that connect family law with Name, Image, and Likeness, (NIL) compensation for young athletes. She, along with other experts, will discuss how family law ties into NIL compensation issues.

Topics of Discussion Include :



Child Support: How NIL income might affect child support for athletes and their families.

Property Division in Young Marriages: Understanding how property is divided when well compensated young athletes marry.

Trusts for Minor Children: Exploring the idea of creating trusts to manage money for younger athletes.

Compensating Minor Athletes: Discussing whether and how minor athletes should be compensated for their name, image, and likeness. Managing Earnings: Learning how to best manage a young athlete's earnings and services.

This panel is a chance for individuals with an interest in sports, law, or both, to explore the unique challenges and opportunities where family law meets sports compensation.

Robinson frequently contributes to AAML. She is the Committee Chair of Racial, Ethnic and Religious Considerations in Family Law and often speaks on their educational webinars. She is a retired Municipal Judge for the City of Stafford, where she served for 22 years. She has also been an adjunct Professor at Thurgood Marshall School of Law and is a published author.

Join Robinson for an interesting discussion and gain valuable insights into the evolving world of sports and family law.

About Bastine Law Group

Bastine Law Group has over 30 years of experience in handling complex family law issues including divorce , custody battles, property division, modification of existing family court orders and more. Bastine Law Group is determined to protect their client's rights and secure a favorable outcome, whether through negotiations outside of court or before a judge or jury at trial. They serve a diverse group of clients, including high net-worth individuals, high profile clients, dependent spouses, and owners of international businesses. Learn more:

News Source: Bastine Law Group