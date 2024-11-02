Antony Blinken Quotes Rabindranath Tagore During Diwali Celebration At State Department: 'Faith Is The Bird That...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken quoted Bengali poet Rabindranath Tagore's words during his address at the State Department's Diwali reception. The US Secretary of State highlighted the importance of Diwali, noting its ten-year history at the State Department, a tradition that was initiated during Secretary John Kerry's tenure.

Quoting Rabindranath Tagore's words, Blinken said, "Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark."

He further continued, "It was 10 years ago that Secretary John Kerry hosted the first Diwali reception here at State Department. A decade later, this annual gathering has become a tradition, one I am very proud of and pleased to continue. This year, more than one billion Hindus, Buddhists, and Sikhs, from around the world are celebrating Diwali and decorating homes in vibrant patterns, rangoli, hanging garlands of flowers, lighting diyas."

"Diwali holds different meanings and practices for different communities. But Bengali poet Tagore captured it the best when he wrote 'Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark.' Diwali is about the idea that light will push back against darkness," he added.

Furthermore, Blinken also spoke on the significance of South Asian culture in the United States and highlighted that the country derives strength from its diversity.

"It's also a reminder of many ways of South Asian culture. The United States derives so much strength from this diversity, including the truly remarkable public service... The Vice President of United States Kamala Harris, World Bank President Ajay Banga, our very own Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma."

Blinken concluded his remarks with a heartfelt wish and said, "So as we celebrate Diwali, may we keep working to shape a world more peaceful, more prosperous and do it together. Happy Diwali."

