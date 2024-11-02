Top Events On Nov 2: NSE 4:1 Bonus Share Issue, Govardhan Puja, NASA NEOWISE Enters Earth, Gangotri Closes For Winter

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Top Events on Nov 2: The top events of the day include NSE setting November 2 as the record date for a 4:1 bonus share issue; Zentech, Incap, and Cell Point will announce their Q2 FY24-25 results; the Gangotri and Yamunotri temples are closing for winter; Govardhan Puja is being celebrated in honor of Lord Krishna. Further Thai Foreign Maris Sangiampongsa is meeting Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar in Delhi. On the global front Britain's Conservative Party is set to announce its new leader after has closed, with Kemi Badenoch favored over Robert Jenrick. Additionally, NASA's NEOWISE telescope is expected to re-enter Earth's atmosphere and burn up today due to increased atmospheric drag.

NSE announces November 2 as record date for 4:1 bonus issue

Shareholders who hold NSE shares as of 2 November 2024 will be eligible to receive four bonus shares for every one share they currently own. This bonus share issue was previously approved by the NSE board in May.

Q2 Results today

Three companies – Zentech, Incap, and Cell Point are scheduled to announce Q2 FY24-25 results roday.

Doors of Gangotri temple to shut for winter

The doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples will close for the winter season on November 2 and 3 respectively. All temples located in the Garhwal Himalayas, also known as Char Dham, are closed in winter as they become snowbound.

Govardhan Puja will be celebrated today

Govardhan Puja and Annakoot festival is celebrated on the Pratipada date of Kartik Shukla Paksha, a day after Diwali. Govardhan and Lord Krishna are worshipped on this day. Along with this, cow and Nandi are worshipped. Govardhan Puja is celebrated to celebrate the victory of Lord Krishna, when he defeated Indra. This year this festival will be celebrated on 2 November.

Thailand foreign minister to meet EAM Jaishankar

Thai Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris Sangiampongsa is set to meet Indian counterpart S Jaishankar in Delhi on November 2, 2024. This follows their previous bilateral meeting on July 12, where they discussed advancements in political exchanges, defense and security ties, trade and investment, connectivity, science and technology collaboration, health cooperation, and cultural exchanges.

IIT Kanpur to celebrate 65th Foundation Day

IIT Kanpur to celebrate its 65th Foundation Day on November 2, 2024 Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) will commemorate its 65th Foundation Day on November 2, 2024, with Hon'ble Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh addressing the esteemed audience and students as the Chief Guest.

Delhi: Court permits AAP's Swati Maliwal to travel abroad

After Delhi court permission, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal to travel to the United States from November 2 to 15 to meet her ailing sister. Maliwal has been accused of allegedly abusing her official position as Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief to appoint people associated with AAP to different posts

Britain's Conservative party will announce its new leader

Voting has closed in the contest to replace Rishi Sunak as Conservative leade , with results to be announced on Saturday morning. Party members chose between former Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch and ex-immigration minister Robert Jenrick, following the elimination of four other candidates by party MPs. Badenoch is the frontrunner, but Jenrick claimed the race is "close," emphasizing efforts to secure every vote.

NASA telescope NEOWISE may fall to Earth

NASA's NEOWISE telescope is set to re-enter Earth's atmosphere and burn up today, November 2024, as it spirals back due to increased solar activity that has expanded the atmosphere and raised drag on satellites. Lacking a propulsion system to maintain its orbit, NEOWISE has been unable to counteract this drag.