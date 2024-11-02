US Polls: 'Sleaze Bag, Radical War Hawk'- Harris And Trump Intensify Campaigning In Swing States With Sharp Rhetoric

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US 2024: As the US elections approach their climax on November 5, Donald faced criticism for his violent remarks directed at a prominent supporter of Kamala Harris during a series of rallies in crucial Rust Belt states.

With just four days until Election Day, more than 68 million Americans have already cast their votes, indicating heightened engagement in a fiercely contested race.

Opinion polls show Donald Trump and Kamala Harris neck-and-neck, with the outcome hinging on pivotal swing states such as Wisconsin and Michigan. Both candidates rallied in Milwaukee, Wisconsin 's largest city, underscoring the significance of these battlegrounds.

"Everything we have been fighting for these past four years comes down to the next four days," Trump told an enthusiastic crowd in Warren, Michigan, as he aimed to energise his supporters.

Democrat candidate Kamala Harris , who entered the race after President Joe Biden's withdrawal, condemned Trump's remarks as "violent rhetoric." Referring to Trump's suggestion that rifles should be aimed at former representative Liz Cheney, she stated, "This must be disqualifying. Anyone... who uses that kind of violent rhetoric is clearly disqualified and unqualified to be president."

Trump's comments about Liz Cheney , a former senior Republican lawmaker supporting Harris, drew particular ire. He depicted her in a violent scenario, saying, "She's a radical war hawk. Let's put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, OK? Let's see how she feels about it." Cheney responded,“This is how dictators destroy free nations. They threaten those who speak against them with death.”

In the final days of his campaign, Trump has amplified his most provocative talking points to galvanise his base . "Get everyone you know. Vote, vote, vote," he urged supporters in Michigan, where the competition remains fierce. With both candidates eyeing the southern and western Sun Belt states for potential victory, tensions remain high.

Trump also made headlines in Arizona, referring to Harris as a "sleaze bag" and alleging, without evidence, that polls in Pennsylvania are rigged-suggesting he may refuse to accept results, reminiscent of his stance in 2020.

The atmosphere is further charged by rampant disinformation online, believed to be fuelled by Russian operatives and amplified by influential right-wing figures, including Elon Musk .

Much of Musk's discourse has centred around unfounded claims regarding non-citizen voting, adding to the election's contentious climate.

US Polls Trump vs Harris: Health Care and Authoritarianism

During a visit to Dearborn, Michigan, home to the largest Arab-American community in the US, Trump reaffirmed his alliance with vaccine sceptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr ., stating he would play a "big role" in healthcare if elected. Harris countered this by labelling Kennedy a promoter of "junk science and crazy conspiracy theories," emphasising the potential dangers of an authoritarian Trump administration.

As the campaign nears its conclusion, Trump's speeches oscillate between traditional rallying cries and darker themes. "I'm asking you to dream big again," he encouraged, before reverting to characteristically critical views on immigration and the Biden-Harris administration 's economic performance. Despite Trump's rhetoric, economists note that the US economy is recovering robustly, with low unemployment and strong growth.