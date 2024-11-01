Nauto And Beans.Ai Partner To Optimize Last-Mile Delivery Solutions Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Nauto and Beans partner to optimize last-mile delivery solutions

Nauto is partnering with Beans have formed a strategic partnership to offer a“comprehensive solution” tailored to the unique needs of commercial fleets engaged in the last mile delivery.

Nauto is a developer of AI-powered safety and operations for commercial and an approved Event Data Recorder (VEDR) solution provider for FedEx service providers.

Beans is a firm specializing in AI-powered routing and dispatch solutions to optimize last-mile operations.

By combining Nauto's advanced AI-powered VEDR solution with Beans's precision pick-up and drop-off location data and micro-routing expertise, the two companies say they will help enhance the safety, efficiency, and accuracy of last mile delivery operations and make VEDR compliance easy for package delivery contractors.

Nauto and Beans are also teaming up to co-market these solutions.

Vikram Sekhon, president of Prologics, says:“We've seen a major transformation in our last mile delivery operations since implementing the solutions from Nauto and Beans.

“The integration of Nauto's advanced AI-powered vehicle safety tech with Beans's precision routing will streamline our processes, increase our delivery accuracy, and improve driver safety all while helping us with VEDR compliance.

“This combined solution will be a game-changer for our business.”

Both Nauto and Beans share a common vision of leveraging cutting-edge technology to make transportation and logistics more efficient.

Nauto is built from the ground up, utilizing cutting-edge AI technology, data from 3+ billion AI-processed driving miles, and advanced sensor technology.

This innovation and commitment to fleet excellence has led to Nauto being adopted by over 1,000 fleets worldwide, helping save lives and saving fleets money.

Yoav Banin, president of Nauto, says:“At Nauto, we are committed to making roads safer for all drivers and enhancing the overall efficiency of commercial fleet delivery.

“Through our strategic partnership with Beans, we are able to bring together the best of both worlds – supporting VEDR compliance, advanced AI-powered safety technology, data analytics and fleet management competencies – to deliver solutions that address the evolving needs of the last mile delivery ecosystem.”

Beans specializes in revolutionizing the last leg of first response and package delivery, offering cutting-edge data solutions that enable delivery drivers to locate destinations swiftly and accurately.

By providing precise geocodes and semantic waypoints, the company ensures that drivers can navigate directly to their destination's front door, resulting in significant time savings and reduced failed deliveries.

Beans cuts down delivery windows by up to 50 percent as drivers locate unit numbers, parking lots, entrances, elevators, and more with ease.

Akash Agarwal, co-founder and chief business officer at Beans, says:“Beans is thrilled to partner with Nauto to drive innovation and efficiency in last mile delivery.

“By integrating our advanced data solutions with Nauto's industry-leading fleet safety and management technology, we are empowering commercial fleets to optimize their operations, enhance driver safety, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.”