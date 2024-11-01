Gremsy And HHLA Sky Partner To Offer Industrial Inspections With Drones Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Gremsy and HHLA Sky partner to offer industrial inspections with drones

Gremsy , a provider of advanced gimbals and payloads, and HHLA Sky , a mobile robot management and automated drone inspection solutions company, have agreed a strategic partnership in the are aof industrial inspections.

By combining Gremsy's state-of-the-art Pixy LR S-Port gimbals with HHLA Sky's outstanding Integrated Control Center (ICC) and Sony's digital imaging solutions, the collaboration significantly enhances efficiency and precision in industrial inspection processes.

HHLA Sky, a subsidiary of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA), has been at the forefront of automating drone inspections. With the incorporation of Gremsy's Pixy LR S-Port gimbals equipped with Sony's ILX-LR1 cameras, HHLA Sky takes drone inspections to new heights.

The ability to capture high-precision image quality from a long distance allows inspectors to examine massive structures, for example, the container gantry crane inspection at the Port of Hamburg was conducted without needing to fly up close.

The integration of Gremsy's gimbals with HHLA Sky's Integrated Control Center (ICC) creates a powerful robotic solution.

The ICC enables the remote (BVLOS) control of more than 100 drone operations simultaneously from a centralized control station, eliminating bottlenecks associated with traditional manual inspections.

The ICC is an IEC 62443 cybersecurity certified, cloud-based solution that automates entire inspection processes with drones and can be deployed in industrial facilities worldwide.

One of the key advantages of this partnership is the utilization of HHLA Sky's AI-based data pre-processing unit. Relevant inspection data can be provided to experts for evaluation much more quickly.

Sony, renowned for its world-leading technology in digital imaging, brings its expertise in delivering superb image quality and capturing ultra-fine details.

The high-resolution 61 MP full-frame Sony sensor now also found in the brand-new, industrialized, ultra-small and lightweight ILX-LR1 camera enables the capture of stunning images at 3 frames per second and even 8 frames per second in burst for dedicated inspection missions.

This cutting-edge technology is now seamlessly integrated into Gremsy's Pixy LR S-Port gimbals, providing a game-changing solution for drone inspections.

Furthermore, the combination of Sony's remote SDK and the ICC's expert-designed workplace provides operators with full remote control of the camera and gimbal. In addition, automated recording and precise mission repetition help ensure consistent and accurate results every time.

Vinh Tran, CEO at Gremsy, says:“We are excited to drive innovation in industrial inspections with HHLA Sky and Sony.

“By integrating our Pixy LR-SPort gimbals with Sony's exceptional imaging capabilities and HHLA Sky's advanced Mobile Robot Management solution, we are enabling a new era of efficiency and accuracy in the inspection industry.”

Matthias Gronstedt, CEO at HHLA Sky, says:“We are proud to partner with Gremsy and Sony to deliver cutting-edge solutions for industrial inspections with drones.

“Our integrated approach, incorporating Gremsy's gimbals and Sony's ILX-LR1 cameras, combined with our ICC, empowers organizations to optimize their inspection processes and achieve exceptional results.”

Gremsy and HHLA Sky invite industrial organizations seeking smart technology solutions to enhance their inspection capabilities to explore the possibilities offered by this groundbreaking partnership.