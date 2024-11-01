Toy Safety Awareness Month Shares Tips For Safe Toy Shopping This Holiday Season

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Three-quarters (75%) of parents say it's getting harder to spot counterfeit toys - and nearly half (47%) say they purchased a toy from an source that they later found out or suspected was fake, according to a new survey of 1,000 U.S. parents conducted by Wakefield Research on behalf of The Toy AssociationTM. This November, The Toy Association's fourth annual "Toy Safety Awareness Month" campaign will provide safety tips to help parents, grandparents, and other gift-givers protect little ones from the dangers of counterfeit toys and offer additional safety advice for the holiday season and beyond.

"The toy industry is deeply committed to safety," explained Joan Lawrence, The Toy Association's "Toy Safety Mom" and SVP of standards and regulatory affairs. "All toys sold in the U.S. must comply with over 100 rigorous safety standards and tests that are required by federal law. But safety is a shared partnership between industry and consumers – which is why Toy Safety Awareness Month aims to help shoppers steer clear of knockoff toys, understand the importance of always following the age labels on toy packaging, know which non-toy items should be kept out of children's reach, and much more."

As families get ready for a fun-filled holiday, they are encouraged to play it safe with these important tips from PlaySafe :



Tip 1: Avoid Counterfeit Toys

The Toy Association is urging shoppers to research products and sellers before clicking "add to cart" in order to avoid potential counterfeits and ensure children are gifted toys that meet the safety standards required by federal law.

"Rogue sellers of counterfeit goods are highly unlikely to adhere to safety standards - and their knockoff products could pose a serious risk to kids," said Lawrence.

It can sometimes be hard to spot counterfeit toys, because unknown sellers infiltrate online marketplaces and market their products to children. These products are often designed to mimic real toys sold by responsible brands. The Toy Association is advocating for strict legislation to help curb the sale of counterfeits in this country. In the meantime, families are advised to learn how they can spot fakes and keep kids safe by reading The Toy Association's Toy Shopping Checklist for Families .

Tip 2: Always Follow Age Labels

The age label on a toy is not merely a suggestion - it's crucial safety guidance based on the developmental skills and abilities of children at a given age and the specific features of a toy.

Explained Lawrence: "When children play with a toy above their age grade, they might misuse the toy and get hurt. Age grading can be found directly on toy packaging and in online product descriptions. Pay special attention to toys labeled 3+, as they may contain small parts that are a choking hazard to children under 3 and those who mouth toys."

Learn more about age-grading and the extensive testing that goes into producing safe toys in our Toy Safety 365 video .

Tip 3: Avoid Non-Toy Items that Could Pose Risks



Sometimes, kids are gifted (or come into contact with) non-toy products such as desk accessories, home decorations, watches, and remote controls that are not meant for kids and may contain small batteries, non-toy water beads, and/or high-powered magnets that can be accessed by children and are very dangerous if accidentally swallowed. Similarly, latex balloons are not toys and can pose a choking risk to children when uninflated or broken into pieces.

"Products that are not designed as toys should not be used for play, since these items are not tested to be in conformance with the mandatory safety requirements for toys, including tough standards for magnets in toys, battery-operated toys (which must have a locking battery compartment) and water bead toys, which have requirements for age (3+) and are labeled accordingly," said Lawrence. "This is yet another important reason to be mindful that non-compliant and counterfeit products do exist and are a safety threat, making it imperative to shop only from trusted brands and retailers."

Read more about non-toy hazards

here .

Tip 4: Check for Recalls

Shoppers are also being reminded that toy recalls are a rare but important part of the process of making sure children's playthings are safe. Recalls are a sign that the safety system works - they're the "safety net" used to remove any faulty products from stores and people's homes.

Toys bought from third-party marketplaces, second-hand stores, garage sales, as well as hand-me-downs, should always be checked at recalls to ensure they have not previously been removed from the marketplace.

"Toys are highly regulated and, as such, are remarkably safe," added Lawrence. "A tiny fraction of the three billion toys sold in the U.S. each year are recalled, and The Toy Association works with government, medical doctors, safety experts, and consumer groups to continually review and revise existing safety standards to ensure they keep pace with new innovations and products. Working together, we can all ensure that children and families will have a joyous and safe holiday season."

Before clicking "add to cart" and checking off holiday shopping lists, parents and other toy shoppers are urged to visit PlaySafe for even more safety advice, including tips for keeping kids safe in digital spaces , and to follow

#ToySafetyAwarenessMonth and #PlaySafe on social media for shareable videos, infographics, and advice from The Toy Association.

