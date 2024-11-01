Pepsico Foods North America Aims To Reduce Barriers To Entry For U.S. Farmers

(MENAFN- 3BL) To help advance a resilient future for U.S. agriculture, PepsiCo Foods North America (PFNA) invests in programs that invite new generations into the sector and support the adoption of regenerative agriculture practices. Guided by the company's pep+ commitment, PFNA aspires to help farmers grow food in a way that revitalizes the earth and supports their livelihoods.

As part of this commitment, PFNA has established a strategic partnership with Practical Farmers of Iowa (PFI) through their Cover Crop Cost Share Program . This program incentivizes farmers across the Midwest to cover crops, a practice that promotes environmental sustainability by protecting soil health, sequestering carbon, enhancing biodiversity and improving watershed health.

In 2023, PepsiCo globally provided support to nearly 5,500 farmers who adopted regenerative agriculture practices, impacting more than 1.8 million acres worldwide. The Cover Crop Cost Share Program with PFI provides financial assistance to approximately 3,800 participating farmers, helping them manage the costs of planting cover crops and reducing barriers to adopting sustainable practices. The newest round of enrollment will close in December, allowing additional farmers to participate.

Investing in innovative technology and sustainable practices can empower farmers to grow more food, therefore increasing their profits . However, for many small farmers, the financial costs of adopting these practices are a significant barrier. According to the 2022 USDA Census of Agriculture , 42% of U.S. farms are under 49 acres, and 79% of U.S. farms are small family farms generating less than $150,000 annually. For these farmers, the initial financial investment can be difficult to manage.

One of the farmers benefiting from this program is Aaron White of Carlisle, IA. Aaron operates YT Cattle Company, where he grows 800 acres of row crops along with small grains for cover crop seed and hay. He also manages 20 grass and grain-fed cow/calf pairs and sells the beef directly to local consumers.

Through this program, Aaron has received financial support that offsets some of his planting costs, allowing for expansion and experimentation with more cover crop acres. With weather extremes, farmers need to build improved resilience. Financial investment provides an opportunity to develop and refine cover crop practices efficiently, while helping him reduce erosion, lessen nutrient runoff and improve soil health. He credits the program with boosting his bottom line and supporting the long-term sustainability of his farm.

“As a farmer, soil is our most valuable resource-it's what sustains our livelihood. Keeping Iowa's rich soil and nutrients on our farm, rather than losing them to runoff into the Gulf of Mexico, is crucial,” said Aaron White.“The Cover Crop Cost Share Program has helped us play our part in preserving these vital resources. It has also encouraged us to expand our knowledge of soil health.”

PFNA's commitment to reducing barriers for farmers extends beyond the Cover Crop Cost Share Program to include other PFNA initiatives, like Planting Pathways . Through these efforts, PFNA plays a small role in helping increase access for new generations to enter the agriculture sector, creating profitable opportunities for farmers and building a more resilient food system.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's®, Doritos®, Cheetos®, Gatorade®, Pepsi-Cola®, Mountain Dew®, Quaker®, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit , and follow on X (Twitter) , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About Practical Farmers of Iowa

Practical Farmers of Iowa is a nonprofit with more than 8,000 members that equips farmers to build resilient farms and communities. We create learning opportunities via farmer-led events, on-farm research and educational content through our robust network of farmers. We also provide funding and technical assistance to help farmers adopt regenerative farming practices and grow farm businesses. Our vision is an Iowa with healthy soil, healthy food, clean air, clean water, resilient farms and vibrant communities. To learn more, visit .