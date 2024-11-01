Logitech Continues Support Of Techlit Africa Through Technology For Students

(MENAFN- 3BL) Logitech Blog

Logitech is thrilled to share that its sponsorship for Techlit Africa successfully supplied all of its students, including the new joining the program next year, with Logitech technology! These resources will empower children in Kenya to build their very own headsets, fostering creativity and innovation. Logitech aims to transform lives by expanding access to and opportunities for young minds worldwide.

Logitech's partnership with TechLit Africa , a tech non-profit that teaches digital skills to students in rural African schools, was announced earlier this year. Logitech and TechLit Africa have joined forces to support technological development with the distribution of Logitech products to children currently in TechLit's program.

TechLit was founded by two software engineers; Nelly Cheboi , a native Kenyan who grew up in poverty and Tyler Cinnamon , a self-taught programmer who grew up immersed in technology. Identified as part of the Logitech MX series #WomenWhoMaster , Nelly is an inspiration to Logitech, as she continues her mission to bring more Kenyans into the digital economy and develop effective, scalable solutions to poverty.