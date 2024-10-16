Celebrity Legal Dramas: The Never-Ending Spectacle

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The majority of search trends revolve around art, its stars, and the latest news. Often, the most followed news involves a celebrity- an actor, singer, musician, or another entertainment figure. While these crises and problems may be common in Egyptian households across all social strata, they are amplified when a celebrity is involved. Society treats these issues unpardonable, for reasons we won't delve into here.

Here are some prominent court cases involving artists that have made headlines in the media:

Saad Al Soghayar arrested

Just days after posting pictures of himself performing Umrah, Saad Al Soghayar was apprehended at Cairo International Airport upon his return from a concert in a neighbouring Arab country. He was found in possession of drugs, including hash oil and tramadol, which were allegedly for personal use. Despite this claim, Al Soghayar was remanded in custody pending investigation after forensic tests confirmed the presence of drugs in his blood sample. He remains in custody awaiting the first hearing of his trial in the Court of First Instance, to which he was referred by the prosecution.

Essam Sassa in jail

Mahraganat singer Essam Sassa and his brother were sentenced to one year for forging a real estate power of attorney. Although Sassa claimed he was out of the country and knew nothing about the matter, the court sentenced him to a year in prison. Previously, Sassa had been sentenced to six months in prison for driving under the influence of drugs and causing death by negligent driving.





Sherine and Rotana

Singer Sherine Abdel Wahab has frequently been in the news due to legal battles. Her latest dispute involves the removal of her two new songs,“Betmanna Ansak” and“El Li Yigabel Habebi,” from YouTube by Rotana Records. This happened after Sherine announced that she had paid eight million Egyptian pounds to terminate her contract with Rotana. However, Rotana denied her statement, maintaining that the contract between them was exclusive and still valid. They claim Sherine's statement is completely false. We hope a compromise will be reached to preserve the talent of a great artist like Sherine Abdel Wahab.





















Riham and Ayten

The dispute between Riham Hagag and Ayten Amer has resurfaced. Inas El Bitar, Riham's lawyer, posted a message on social media directed at Ayten, stating,“Ayten Amer was never beautiful with or without a filter.” Ayten responded,“Focus on the case, lawyer, instead of Twitter and empty talk. Our date is in court, and I'm confident in the justice of the Egyptian judiciary. It will restore my rights and compensate me for the injustice I faced in the series 'Kol Ma Niftariq.'” This case, concerning the drama“Kol Ma Niftariq,” has been ongoing for three years, since the series aired in 2021, and remains unresolved.





Nesreen Tafesh's reconciliation

Recently, actress Nesreen Tafesh reconciled with her adversary, Nashwa Safy El Din, and paid EGP 4m at the October Court. This act of reconciliation nullified the three-year prison sentence imposed on Nesreen for writing a check without sufficient funds to Safy El Din. The prosecution deemed Nesreen's action malicious and she was initially sentenced to three years.





Abul Hassan's trial

Actor Abbas Abul Hassan awaits his second hearing in the case of a hit-and-run accident involving two women in Sheikh Zayed City last May. One of the women died in the hospital, while the other remains under treatment. Abul Hassan told the prosecution that the woman suddenly appeared in front of his car, preventing him from braking, leading to the accident.





Ahmed Gamal released

Singer Ahmed Gamal was released from custody months ago after a citizen filed a police report accusing him of hitting him with his car, causing injuries. Shortly after, the two parties reached an amicable settlement, avoiding further court proceedings. On 4 June, while driving in the Haram Gardens area, Gamal's car was involved in an accident with another vehicle, simultaneously hitting a pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and a police report was filed against the singer. Gamal denied hitting the man, claiming he suddenly appeared in front of his car crossing the street from an unauthorised area. He tried to swerve but was hit by the car behind him, which hit the man.









Mustafa Haridi's case





About two years ago, actor Mustafa Haridi was involved in a car accident in Sheikh Zayed City. He was driving at high speed and collided with another car carrying four students, injuring them. Haridi also suffered injuries in the accident. The actor appeared before the court and was sentenced to one year in prison and a fine. He appealed the verdict, and ultimately, the parties involved in the accident reached a settlement.