Rahul Gandhi Betrayed People Of Wayanad: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

(MENAFN- IANS) Wayanad, Nov 4 (IANS) Former of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday slammed Rahul Gandhi, saying that he betrayed the trust of the people of Wayanad by choosing Raebareli.

“Rahul Gandhi betrayed the people of Wayanad. He never said to the voters until the election that he would contest Raebareli too. I would like to know what has he done for the people of Wayanad in the last five years,” said Chandrasekhar while interacting with the persons.

He added that is known only for giving fake assurances, adding that Congress Wayanad bypolls nominee Priyanka Gandhi should clear what are her programmes for the contituency.

“The people of Wayanad wish to know about her plans for Wayanad. Her brother never had an understanding and was not interested in Wayanad. Will she (Priyanka Gandhi) also be like him by being a tourist MP,” asked Chandrasekhar.

After Priyanka addressed a series of meetings in Wayanad, Chandrasekhar also arrived in the hilly district to campaign for Navya Haridas, the BJP candidate.

“Our candidate will be here 24x7 for the people of Wayanad,” said Chandrasekhar who in the April 26th Lok Sabha polls gave a tough time for Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

Rahul Gandhi won the 2019 general elections with a margin of 4.60 lakh from Wayanad which came down to 3.64 lakh in the 2024 general elections.

Wayanad constituency is spread across seven Assembly constituencies in three districts – Wayanad, Malappuram, and Kozhikode.

Of the seven, four are held by the Congress-led UDF, two by the CPI-M and one was won by the Left-backed independent legislator P.V. Anvar who has now split up with the ruling Left and floated his own party.