Iran’s Woodex 2024 exhibition commences in Tehran

(MENAFN) The seventh edition of Iran’s International Exhibition of Machinery, Accessories, and Raw Materials for the Wood Industry, known as Woodex 2024, commenced on Thursday at the Shahr-e-Aftab International Exhibition Center in Tehran. This significant event is set to run for four days, offering a valuable platform for both domestic and international stakeholders in the wood industry to come together and explore new innovations and products.



The primary objective of Woodex 2024 is to introduce the latest domestic and foreign products within the wood industry. By facilitating interactions between manufacturers and business professionals, the exhibition aims to enhance collaboration and foster business opportunities. It also serves as an important venue for showcasing the achievements and advancements of local manufacturers, thereby promoting the growth and development of the industry within Iran.



More than 110 exhibitors, representing both domestic companies and foreign enterprises, are participating in this year’s exhibition. They are presenting a wide range of products and services that highlight the latest trends and technologies in the wood industry. This diverse participation underscores the significance of the event in connecting various players within the sector and enabling them to share insights and innovations.



Overall, Woodex 2024 stands out as a crucial event for the wood industry in Iran, providing an essential platform for networking and collaboration. As exhibitors display their cutting-edge products and services, the exhibition not only enhances visibility for local manufacturers but also positions Iran’s wood industry within the broader global market context. With the focus on innovation and collaboration, the event promises to contribute positively to the industry’s development and growth.

