Israel notifies UN of decision to withdraw from deal with UNRWA due to security concerns

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Israel formally notified the United Nations of its decision to withdraw from an agreement with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), citing security concerns as the primary reason. This notification was communicated through a letter addressed to Philemon Yang, the President of the UN General Assembly, and it pertains to the 1967 agreement that governs UNRWA's operations in support of Palestinian refugees. The withdrawal will be effective after a three-month transition period, allowing for adjustments to be made.



Despite this withdrawal, Israel emphasized its commitment to working with international partners and other UN agencies to ensure that humanitarian aid continues to reach civilians in Gaza. However, the Israeli Foreign Ministry made it clear that safeguarding Israel’s security is of paramount importance, suggesting that any facilitation of aid should not jeopardize its safety. In this context, Israel expects the United Nations to play a role in aligning humanitarian support with the broader regional security requirements.



The letter notifying the UN of this decision was also sent to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Additionally, Danny Danon, Israel's Ambassador to the UN, expressed his concerns on social media, stating that despite providing substantial evidence of Hamas' infiltration of UNRWA, the organization had failed to address the issue adequately. He reiterated that Israel would maintain cooperation with humanitarian organizations but would not partner with those perceived as promoting terrorism against Israel.



This decision reflects ongoing tensions surrounding UNRWA's role in the region and Israel's broader security concerns, particularly in light of the complex dynamics involving Palestinian groups and the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

