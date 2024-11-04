Do Not Let Waqf Officials Step On Your Land: K’Taka BJP To Farmers

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolar, Nov 4 (IANS) Karnataka BJP on Monday asked the state farmers not to allow the Waqf officials to step on their land while also urging them to inform the party if they receive any notices.

“If farmers receive a notice, they should immediately inform BJP leaders. We will always fight for farmers. The had announced Rs 10,000 crore for Muslims. Congress will do anything to win their votes. Now, through Waqf, Congress is grabbing farmers' land,” said Karnataka LoP R. Ashoka while addressing a protest organised by BJP against the Waqf Board.

Referring to past incidents, Ashoka criticised Siddaramaiah for allegedly withdrawing cases against Muslim rioters who attacked a police station.

He accused Siddaramaiah of appeasement, saying, "Siddaramaiah has tarnished the image of the state just for votes."

He also warned that even if Waqf Board notices are withdrawn, the issue will not be resolved while urging people to check their land records, claiming that even Ganesh temples in Kolar are being categorised under Waqf.

“Under no circumstances will we allow Hindu lands to be taken by Waqf. We will protect farmers' land even at the cost of our lives,” he said.

He also demanded a CBI investigation into any land grab case by Waqf while also accusing Siddaramaiah of "betraying the farmers who feed people" by allowing Waqf Board encroachment.

He claimed that Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan instructed officials to incorporate all lands into the Waqf Board's purview and evict farmers.

He alleged that some Waqf Board leaders have even claimed the Vidhana Soudha and Parliament as their own, yet neither ministers nor the Chief Minister has condemned these statements.

Ashoka also slammed Siddaramaiah's welfare scheme,“Shaadi Bhagya,” benefiting only Muslims, and disregarded other communities.

"They are trying to turn the state into a mini-Pakistan. Karnataka is the land built by Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, and we will not allow it to become Pakistan," he declared.

He stated that those who want Sharia law should move to Pakistan.

Ashoka likened the Waqf Board to a "fire demon" now in Karnataka, claiming it is being fed and nurtured by Siddaramaiah.

He also warned that "Land Jihad" has replaced "Love Jihad" and accused the state of becoming a sleeper cell for extremists. He urged the government to imprison officials issuing notices for Waqf-related land claims.