Amid Oppn Attack, Odisha Minister Confirms Proposed Steel Plant Not Moving Out Of State

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 4 (IANS) Odisha Sampad Chandra Swain on Monday clarified that the proposed 24 MTPA steel will not move out from Kendrapara in Odisha to Andhra Pradesh.

He said this while responding to the criticisms by opposition Biju Janata Dal leaders who had claimed that the project by ArcelorMittal-Nippon Steel is shifting to the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to the mediapersons here, Swain said: "The leaders of BJD are misleading the people of Odisha. ArcelorMittal is a major steel company not only in India but in the world. The company has several steel plants in various countries and it will establish more plants in future as well."

The industry minister stated that the BJD leaders were tight-lipped when the company set up a mega steel plant in Gujarat's Hazira after the signing of MoU with Odisha.

"There is no probability of the company moving out of Odisha. We have already held review meetings twice with the officials of the company. Around 200 Indian and Japanese employees of the company are working on the project in Odisha. It is also true that the previous government didn't take any initiatives on the project in the last two years," added Swain.

The Industry Minister stated that work on the project is speeding up after the BJP government came to power in the state.

He also added that Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has recently held a discussion with the top company officials in Mumbai.

Swain told the media persons that the company is imparting skill training to as many as 60 diploma holders from the Marshaghai block of Kendrapara district where the steel plant is proposed to be established.

He also asserted that the industries which had left Odisha during the tenure of previous BJD government are now evincing interest to set up their units in the state.

Earlier, BJD leader Pratap Jena alleged that the Arcelor Nippon company is leaving Odisha due to the incompetent government in the state. He said the former CM Naveen Patnaik himself held discussions with the chairman of Nippon steel in Japan and ensured the company set up one of the largest steel plants in Kendrapara district of Odisha.

He also said that it is unfortunate that the company is moving out of Odisha to Andhra Pradesh.