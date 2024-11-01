Shivraj Singh Chouhan Attacks Kharge, Says Cong Never Keeps Its Promises

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Union Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday attacked chief Mallikarjun Kharge, claiming that Congress never keeps its promises.

Taking to X, the BJP leader said,“Kharge ji is now afraid of being disgraced. He (Kharge) is saying that make only those promises which you can keep but Congress never keeps its promises, they only lie and spread confusion. They came to power in some places by trapping the public in this web of lies and confusion but now their 'Khata Khat' schemes are being shut down there. At some places, they are not even able to pay salaries, while at other places development schemes have come to a standstill.”

“But now the public is not going to fall into the trap of this illusion and lies of the Congress. Haryana has rejected the Congress completely. The people of the country know that if it is a matter of development and public interest, then the guarantee of the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is the only guarantee of development,” he added.

Union Minister Chouhan's statement came after Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the ruling BJP at the Centre, saying 'Modi Ki Guarantee' is "a cruel joke" on 140 crore Indians.

In a post on X, Kharge wrote:“Narendra Modi ji, Lies, Deceit, Fakery, Loot & Publicity are the 5 adjectives which best describe your Govt! Your drumbeating regarding a 100-day plan was a cheap PR stunt! On May 16, 2024, you had also claimed that you took inputs from more than 20 lakh people for the road map for 2047. RTI filed in PMO declined to put forth details, exposing your LIES!”

"The 'B' in BJP stands for Betrayal, while the 'J' stands for JUMLA!" the Congress President added.

He further attacked the Modi government on several issues including unemployment, inflation etc.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi slammed the Congress for "unfulfilled" poll promises and said that the fiscal health of the Congress-ruled states is turning from bad to worse.

"The Congress Party is realising the hard way that making unreal promises is easy but implementing them properly is tough or impossible. Campaign after campaign they promise things to the people, which they also know they will never be able to deliver. Now, they stand badly exposed in front of the people!" PM Modi said in a post on X.

He claimed that the developmental trajectory of Congress-ruled states is worse.