Poulin Willey Anastopoulo Notifies Investors Of United Parcel Service, Inc. Pending Class Action Lawsuit

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Poulin | Willey | Anastopoulo , a leading Plaintiffs class action firm announces the filing of a class action securities lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired the securities of United Parcel Service, Inc. (“UPS” or the“Company”) (NYSE:UPS) between January 30, 2024 and July 22, 2024, both dates inclusive (the“Class” and the“Class Period”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 9, 2024.

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, Case 1:24-cv-04591-SDG, United Parcel Service, Inc. is a multinational parcel delivery and supply chain management solutions company operating in more than 200 countries and territories. UPS provides same-day and overnight air delivery, definite-date ground delivery, and SurePost, which provides non-urgent deliveries with the final leg provided by the U.S. Postal Service. This class action was filed against the Company and three individual Defendants.

During the Class Period, Defendants provided investors with material information concerning the Company's expected revenue and growth for the fiscal year 2024. Defendants' statements included, among other things, confidence in the Company's volume growth, price discipline, cost execution, and overall ability to handle volume variabilities.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of UPS' growth; notably, that it was not truly equipped to handle a surge in volume in lower-profit services without seeing a significant decline in their operating margins. The Complaint further alleges that such statements absent these material facts caused shareholders to purchase UPS' securities at artificially inflated prices.

The truth emerged on July 23, 2024, when UPS announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, provided lower-than-expected guidance for the third quarter, and reduced its margin guidance for the full fiscal year 2024. The Company attributed its results and lowered guidance on the shift in“U.S. volume mix both in terms of product and customer segmentation . . . toward value products.” Investors and analysts reacted immediately to UPS' revelation. The price of UPS' common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $145.18 per share on July 2, UPS' stock price fell to $127.68 per share on July 23, 2024, a decline of $17.50 per share, or about 12.05% in the span of just a single day.

As a result of Defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company's securities, Plaintiff and the other Class members have suffered significant losses and damages.

