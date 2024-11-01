Obrela Crowned Winner For 'The Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company' In 2024 Top Infosec Innovator Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Being named a finalist in the Top InfoSec Innovator Awards, further strengthens Obrela's commitment to excellence delivering a holistic approach to organizations' cybersecurity requirements.” - George Patsis (CEO at Obrela)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Obrela, a leading cybersecurity services provider, is proud to announce that it has been named the winner for the 'Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company' from 'Cyber Defense Magazine' (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine, in the 'Top InfoSec Innovator Awards'.

Now in its 12th year, the Top InfoSec Innovator Awards recognizes companies from around the globe that have a compelling value proposition for their product or service.

Obrela delivers cyber security using a disruptive business model: Cyber Security as a Service, which addresses an emerging demand for Service Providers offering an“Umbrella” of end-to-end security services under which clients can rest assured and focus on their business. Obrela's Real-Time Cyber Risk Management combines both Managed Threat Detection and Response (MDR) and Managed Risk and Controls (MRC) services to resolve technology fragmentation and process disconnects while incorporating the business perspective into the decision-making process.

“We're thrilled to receive this recognition in one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn't be more pleased,” said George Patsis, CEO at Obrela.“Being named a finalist in the Top InfoSec Innovator Awards, further strengthens our commitment to excellence delivering a holistic approach to organizations' cybersecurity requirements. Our internationally recognized MDR services coupled with our MRC comprehensively address cyber risk in the new era of cyber threats.”

“Obrela embodies three major features we, judges, look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.



About Obrela

Obrela is a global provider of cyber security services. Obrela provides security analytics and risk management services to identify, analyze, predict and prevent highly sophisticated security threats in real time. Founded in 2010 Obrela delivers real time cyber risk management combining Threat Detection and Response (MDR) with Managed Risk and Controls (MRC) services to resolve technology fragmentation and process disconnects, while aligning technology to business objectives leading to better decision-making.

Headquartered in London, UK Obrela leverages a multi-tier operational model with Global Resilience Operations Centers and Regional Operations Centers to service the EMEA market combining international experience with local support. Obrela is recognized by Gartner Market Guide for its MDR and MSS services.

Our mission is to 'Keep Your Business in Business'

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's twelfth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at .



About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences and Cyber Defense Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at and visit and to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these award winning company executives. Search for a Cybersecurity job at or post an infosec job for free, anytime. Join a webinar at and realize that infosec knowledge is power.



