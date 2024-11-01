SALUTING THE RED, WHITE AND BLUE WITH CARIBBEAN HUES: SANDALS® AND BEACHES® RESORTS HONOR HEROES WITH VETERANS DAY SALE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



~ In honor of Veterans Day, Sandals and Beaches Resorts Are Offering Esteemed Service Personnel a 15% Discount on a Caribbean Getaway~

The award-winning all-inclusive Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts are honoring the nation's heroes this Veterans Day with a special 15% discount exclusively for active and retired military members, including the Reserve and the National Guard, to enjoy on their merited Caribbean vacations. Available to through November 16, 2024, the limited-time discount is valid across the dynamic portfolio of 17 Sandals Resorts in Jamaica, Curaçao, Barbados, Saint Lucia, Grenada, Antigua, Saint Vincent and The Bahamas, and three Beaches Resorts in Jamaica and Turks and Caicos, for travel through December 31, 2025. Additionally, the brand is offering 10% off for police, firefighters, EMTs and other FEMA members.

Immerse in the Caribbean Spirit at Sandals Resorts

Military personnel are encouraged to unwind, recharge and create lasting memories at any one of Sandals' adults-only resorts, where guests are treated to unlimited wine and spirits and an array of unique dining venues. Sandals Resorts are idyllic settings, perfect for travelers seeking an escape to reconnect and enjoy an all-inclusive experience coupled with exceptional Caribbean hospitality. Included in the offer is the brand's newest resort, Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines , which offers several Sandals' firsts including two-story overwater villas and Buccan, a family-style dining experience where guests can indulge in local Vincentian cuisine.

Make it a Generation-Cation at Beaches Resorts

Service members can make the getaway a full family affair at Beaches Resorts. The award-winning resorts have something to offer every member of the family, including exclusive programming, such as activities with the Sesame Street gang, along with Kids Clubs, a waterpark complete with waterslides, a Surf Simulator and more. Beaches Negril and Beaches Turks and Caicos offer families accommodation options that sleep up to 18 people, making Beaches ideal for a Generation-Cation with the entire family.

Whether a tranquil beach vacation or an adventurous escape, the resort company seeks to honor military personnel by treating them to the Caribbean islands it calls home as a display of appreciation for their dedication, service and immense sacrifice. Every Sandals and Beaches resort is all-inclusive, including unlimited dining, roundtrip airport transfers, land and water sports such as PADI-certified scuba diving, and more. During their stay, guests also have the opportunity to give back to the Sandals Foundation, the nonprofit arm of Sandals Resorts International that works to make a difference in education, the environment and community.



About Sandals Resorts

Sandals® Resorts offers the ease and refinement of the most-awarded luxury all-inclusive vacation experience in the Caribbean. With 17 beachfront settings in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, Curaçao, and Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, each resort reflects the design, cuisine, and unique essence of its island home. From butler service and gourmet dining to top-shelf spirits and unique suites, including the Caribbean's first Overwater Villas, Sandals Resorts creates the time and moments necessary for guests to reconnect and focus on what matters most. Celebrated for pioneering innovations that constantly evolve and elevate the all-inclusive vacation experience, Sandals Resorts has recently piloted fresh concepts such as an off-site Island Inclusive dining program that takes the all-inclusive experience beyond the resort gates – all while staying true to its Caribbean roots and showcasing the transformative link between tourism and its power to transform lives through its philanthropic arm, the Sandals Foundation. Sandals Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI) which includes family-friendly Beaches Resorts, and is the Caribbean's leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information, visit .

About Beaches Resorts

Beaches® Resorts is the Caribbean's most-awarded luxury family all-inclusive vacation experience, where memories are created and made to last. With three spectacular locations in Turks & Caicos and Jamaica, and a fourth one coming to The Bahamas, Beaches Resorts is the ultimate beachfront getaway for every member of the family. Kids can hang with the Sesame Street gang as part of the Caribbean Adventures with Sesame Street®, splash in outrageous waterparks, enjoy exclusive Kids Camps and teen nightclubs, while parents indulge in butler service, luxurious spa treatments, gourmet restaurants and all with the assurance of Certified Nannies and expertly trained team members. Beaches Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI), which includes Sandals Resorts, and is the Caribbean's leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information about Beaches Resorts, visit .

