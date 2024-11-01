World's Largest Energy Event ADIPEC 2024 Opens Monday In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / --. Event unites global stakeholders to drive innovation and transformation. ADIPEC is hosted by ADNOC under the theme, Connecting Minds. Transforming Energy.. New features include a dedicated AI Zone and three strategic new conferences. Expected attendance of 184,000+ from 164 countries with 2,200+ companies and 1,800 speakers from energy, technology, and finance sectorsThe global energy community will converge in the UAE on Monday, 4 November, as the world's largest energy event, ADIPEC 2024, opens its doors at the ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi.Hosted by ADNOC under the theme Connecting Minds. Transforming Energy., ADIPEC 2024 will explore the transformative role of artificial intelligence (AI) in driving the energy transition while embracing new perspectives from finance, technology, the Global South, and the voices of youth to support a future that is secure, equitable, and sustainable.A highlight of this year's ADIPEC is the new AI Zone, Energy^ai (Energy to the Power of AI) by ADNOC, where global technology leaders, including enercap, Accenture, AIQ, Microsoft, and Baker Hughes, will present breakthrough solutions aimed at both meeting the energy needs of AI and reducing emissions for a more sustainable future.This specialised zone includes the Energy^ai (Energy to the Power of AI) Conference, Creative AI Lab, Reskilling Lab, dedicated networking spaces, demo stations, and an immersive AI showcase, offering attendees the opportunity for hands-on interaction with emerging technologies and invaluable industry collaboration.ADIPEC's 16-hall exhibition will feature more than 2,200 exhibitors, including 54 national and international oil companies, national energy companies, international energy companies, and 30 country pavilions across four specialised areas: the AI Zone, Decarbonisation Zone, Digitalisation Zone, and Maritime & Logistics Zone.Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, organisers of ADIPEC 2024, commented:“In its 40th edition, ADIPEC is set to be the most impactful yet, as the global energy community unites to drive practical solutions that will shape the future of energy. With a focus on bold innovations, strategic insights, and influential discussions, ADIPEC reinforces the international commitment to building a sustainable, inclusive, and resilient energy future for all.”Attendees will benefit from a unique platform that not only showcases the latest market dynamics and technological advancements but also provides extensive networking and business opportunities to connect with industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators, fostering collaborative discussions that are vital for driving growth and efficiency.This year, ADIPEC 2024 will welcome over 184,000 attendees from 164 countries, making it the largest edition to date. The event will also feature more than 1,800 speakers, including over 40 ministers and 200 C-suite executives from across the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas, who will engage 16,500 delegates in more than 370 conference sessions. These discussions form part of ADIPEC's ten-conference series, including the flagship Strategic Conference, where global business and political leaders will join industry innovators to chart a path toward an equitable energy transition.Through these conferences, attendees will gain exclusive access to diverse global perspectives, the latest insights into market trends, and credible solutions accelerating energy transformation. The knowledge and insights gained will enable participants to develop visionary strategies that balance the immediate needs of their business with long-term objectives, participating in collaborative discussions that foster a spirit of innovation, collective problem-solving, and impactful advancements.Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, ADIPEC 2024 promises to deliver transformative insights and innovations that will shape the future of global energy.To support ease of access to the ADNEC venue, a free Park-and-Ride service will run every five minutes between Zayed Sports City and the ADNEC venue from 6:00-19:00 from 4-7 November 2024.-ENDS-About ADIPECUnder the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and hosted by ADNOC in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on 4-7 November 2024, ADIPEC is the world's largest energy conference and exhibition.Building on 40 years of energy leadership, ADIPEC 2024 will enable innovation and accelerate action, exploring the intersection of energy and AI to drive the transition and deliver global impact.The ADIPEC Conferences will comprise of 10 conferences and 370+ conference sessions, featuring 1,800+ speakers, including ministers, CEOs, academics, energy experts and youth. These diverse voices will be invited to consider how collaborative energy innovation can empower lives and drive global prosperity.The ADIPEC Exhibition, spanning 16 halls, will feature 2,200+ exhibitors including 54 NOCs, IOCs, NECs and IECs, 30 country pavilions, and four specialised industry areas focused on decarbonisation, digitalisation, maritime and logistics, and AI. The exhibition will provide a platform for the energy world to demonstrate its game-changing solutions and forge the cross-sector partnerships needed to deliver secure, equitable and sustainable energy for all.For more information, visitFor media inquiries, please contact: ...To register as media, visitFor media inquiries, please contact: ...About ADNOCADNOC is a leading diversified energy and petrochemicals group wholly owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ADNOC's objective is to maximise the value of the Emirate's vast hydrocarbon reserves through responsible and sustainable exploration and production to support the United Arab Emirates' economic growth and diversification. To find out more, visit:For media inquiries, please contact: ...

