عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Mazda Reports October Sales Results


11/1/2024 10:46:55 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

October Marks Sixth Consecutive Month for Sales Gains

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total October sales of 37,307 vehicles, an increase of 58.7 percent compared to October 2023. Year-to-date sales totaled 350,759 vehicles sold; an increase of 18.5 percent compared to the same time last year. With 27 selling days in October, compared to 25 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 47 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 6,027 vehicles in October, an increase of 25 percent compared to October 2023.

Continue Reading

Mazda Reports October Sales Results Image

October 2024 sales highlights include:

  • Sixth consecutive month for sales gains.
  • Best-ever October sales with 37,307 vehicles sold.
  • Best October sales of CX-30 with 7,216 vehicles sold.
  • Best October sales of CX-50 with 7,771 vehicles sold.
  • Best October sales of CX-90 with 5,236 vehicles sold.
  • Best-ever sales of CX-70 with 2,517 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported October sales of 6,808 vehicles, an increase of 24.9 percent compared to October last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 61,961 vehicles sold; an increase of 25.9 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported October sales of 8,456 vehicles, an increase of 21 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 77,436 vehicles sold; an increase of 29 percent compared to the same time last year.

About Mazda North American Operations
 Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at mazdausa.

Follow @MazdaUSA on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, YouTube, and Threads.





















Month-To-Date


Year-To-Date














October

October

YOY %

% MTD


October

October

YOY %

% MTD



2024

2023

Change

DSR


2024

2023

Change

DSR













Mazda3

3,490

2,205

58.3
%

46.6
%

31,558

25,569

23.4
%

22.5
%

Mazda 3 Sdn

2,457

1,424

72.5
%

59.8
%

18406

14,218

29.5
%

28.4
%

Mazda 3 HB

1,033

781

32.3
%

22.5
%

13152

11,351

15.9
%

15.0
%











Mazda6

0

0

-

-

0

0

-

-











MX-5 Miata

911

531

71.6
%

58.9
%

6,691

8,100

(17.4)
%

(18.0)
%

MX-5

482

236

104.2
%

89.1
%

3189

4,253

(25.0)
%

(25.6)
%

MXR

429

295

45.4
%

34.7
%

3502

3,847

(9.0)
%

(9.7)
%











CX-3

-

0

-

-

-

0

-

-

CX-30

7,216

5,908

22.1
%

13.1
%

80796

65,210

23.9
%

22.9
%

CX-5

10,166

7,963

27.7
%

18.2
%

114221

123,818

(7.8)
%

(8.5)
%

CX-9

-

7

-

-

4

17,447

(100.0)
%

(100.0)
%

CX-50

7,771

3,168

145.3
%

127.1
%

66286

34,887

90.0
%

88.5
%

MX-30

0

0

-

-

-

100

-

-

Cx-70

2,517

0

-

-

7405

0

-

-

CX-90

5,236

3,722

40.7
%

30.3
%

43798

20990

108.7
%

107.0
%

CARS

4,401

2,736

60.9
%

48.9
%

38,249

33,669

13.6
%

12.7
%

TRUCKS

32,906

20,768

58.4
%

46.7
%

312,510

262,452

19.1
%

18.1
%











TOTAL

37,307

23,504

58.7
%

47.0
%

350,759

296,121

18.5
%

17.5
%






















*Selling Days

27

25


257

255
























SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN01112024003732001241ID1108841962


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search