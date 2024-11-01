IEI Qatar Chapter Marks Engineers' Day
Date
11/1/2024 11:01:01 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar chapter of the Institution of Engineers (India), established in 1991, celebrated 57th Engineer's Day with the theme, 'Driving Sustainability with Engineering Solutions Embracing the Latest AI-driven Technologies: A New Industrial Revolution' and paying tribute to M Visvesvaraya.
A number of dignitaries from various walks of life were present. Indian ambassador Vipul was the chief guest.
The guest of honours were Ghana ambassador Mohammed N Ismaila, Bangladesh ambassador Md Nazrul Islam, Indonesian embassy's Minister counsellor/head of economic affairs Iwan Mulyatno, Federation of Global Engineers president Ahamed J al-Jolo, QatarEnergy's Dukhan Facilities maintenance head Abdullah Basharhil, Kahramaa's Ahmad M A S al-Qubaisi, Oryx Universal College with Liverpool John Moores University's College of Engineering dean Dr Rafal al-Mufti, dean of business Dr Moheeb Abu Alqumboz, project expert Dr Saoud al-Janahi, strategy expert Dr Mohammed al-Hashmi, Qatar Airways project manager engineer Hamad al-Yafei, QatarEnergy's senior petroleum engineer Khalid al-Fakhroo, Qatar Indonesia Business Council president Farhan al-Shaikh al-Sayed, Katara's IT operations head Abdulla Jabor al-Ajji, Global South Organisation UK president Ahmed Dewale Mohammed, Noble International School principal engineer Shibu Abdul Rasheed, IEB president Mohammed, and Indian Business and Professionals Council vice-president Hisham Abdul Rahim.
IEI Qatar chapter chairman Abdul Sathar welcomed the gathering. Secretary Abdulzameer presented the activity report and Treasurer Ashik K proposed a vote of thanks.
IEI women's wing conducted an interactive quiz programme on the theme of artificial intelligence.
