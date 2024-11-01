Lebanon Accuses Israel Of Rejecting Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Lebanon's prime accused Israel Friday of rejecting a ceasefire after the Israeli military bombed south Beirut for the first time this week.

In Gaza, where Israel has been engaged in a major offensive in the north for nearly a month, a Hamas official said the Palestinian group had rejected a proposal for a short-term truce.

UN chiefs called the situation in northern Gaza "apocalyptic" and warned the entire population there was at risk of death.

At least 10 strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs before dawn after Israel issued evacuation warnings. AFPTV footage showed explosions and clouds of smoke.

"The raids left massive destruction in the targeted areas, as dozens of buildings were levelled," Lebanon's official National News Agency reported.

The news agency also reported strikes on Bint Jbeil, Tyre and Nabatieh in the south.

The Lebanon strikes came a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met US officials to discuss a possible deal to end the war against Hezbollah, ahead of Tuesday's US presidential election.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned the Israeli attacks.

He said the renewed bombing of Beirut's southern suburbs and strikes on other areas "confirm the Israeli enemy's rejection of all efforts being made to secure a ceasefire." Israeli warplanes again hit the eastern city of Baalbek, after strikes there killed six people on Thursday. At least 41 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on Baalbek region yesteray, the regional governor said.

Smoke rose from the remains of house in the city's Douris neighbourhood.

"The place that was bombed is a residential area. Our neighbour is a woman with a disability. She was injured while at home," said Jaafar Durra, pointing to a pancaked building.

Baalbek boasts Roman temples that Unesco has designated as World Heritage site and the UN special co-ordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, warned the war was put the country's cultural heritage site in "deep peril".

The World Health Organisation expressed deep concern about Israeli attacks on healthcare workers and facilities in Lebanon, stressing they are "not a target".

Meanwhile, Gaza's health ministry reported at least nine dead in overnight strikes on Jabalia as well as the central Gaza area of Nuseirat.

"The situation unfolding in north Gaza is apocalyptic," said a joint statement by the heads of UN agencies.

"The area has been under siege for almost a month, denied basic aid and life-saving supplies while bombardment and other attacks continue."

Separately, the WHO said a second round of child polio vaccinations would begin in north Gaza on Saturday, after Israeli bombing halted the drive.

