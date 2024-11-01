Supplycore Receives 2024 Hire Vets Medallion Award From The U.S. Department Of Labor

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This award recognizes SupplyCore for the company's investments in recruiting, employing, and retaining our nation's heroes

Rockford, IL, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Acting Secretary of Julie A. Su recognized SupplyCore as one of the 839 recipients of the 2024 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by the U.S. Department of Labor. SupplyCore earned the award after applying earlier this year. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.

“As a Department of Defense contractor, we recognize that veterans are invaluable to our organization for two key reasons,” said Andre Balka, Chief of Staff & VP – Organizational Development.“First, veterans infuse our team with unique skills, leadership, and a deep understanding of military operations; this expertise strengthens our ability to enhance military readiness, which is at the core of our mission. Second, having served in the military themselves, our veteran associates offer unique insights into the needs of our customers, which helps us better serve and support our military and government customers worldwide. By hiring veterans, we don't just honor their service – we elevate our entire organization.”

SupplyCore joins 838 other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, who have shown a commitment to hiring veterans but also ensuring they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.

Recipients of the 2024 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programming for veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; and pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans. More than 1,600 employers have earned a HIRE Vets Medallion Award since 2019.

About SupplyCore

SupplyCore supports the U.S. military, civilian agencies, and allied governments with a wide variety of facility and infrastructure supplies, repair parts, special operational equipment, end items, heavy equipment, and fire and emergency services equipment necessary to support sustainment and maintain readiness. Through its market segments of Base Operations Supply, Tailored Logistics Support (TLS), and Weapon Systems Support, SupplyCore maintains fast, reliable, and cost-effective supply chains to meet program requirements and support customers worldwide. SupplyCore has been awarded several Prime Vendor contracts from the Defense Logistics Agency, including Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO); Heavy Equipment Procurement Program (HEPP), Metals TLS, Special Operational Equipment (SOE) TLS, and Fire and Emergency Services Equipment (F&ESE) TLS. In addition, SupplyCore supports several General Services Administration (GSA) schedules and contracts and is a single source solution for Foreign Military Sales and Direct Commercial Sales. For more information about SupplyCore and its 36-year history of supporting the warfighter, visit .



About the HIRE Vets Medallion Program

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring and retaining veterans. The 2025 HIRE Vets Medallion Award application period will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2025. There are different awards for large employers (500-plus employees), medium employers (51-499 employees), and small employers (50 or fewer employees). Additionally, there are two award tiers: platinum and gold. For more information about the program and the application process, visit .

