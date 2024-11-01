EDUCATION EXPERT UNVEILS REVOLUTIONARY BLUEPRINT TO BOOST CIVIC EDUCATION IN SCHOOLS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Civic Intelligence Empowering America's Youth

Author John Minkler, Ph.D., boldly confronts the existing education system, urging it to enhance youth engagement and tackle community challenges

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Set to deliver a visionary approach to civic education that reshapes how democracy is taught in K-12 across America, seasoned educator John Minkler, Ph.D. unveils his latest work,“Civic Intelligence: Empowering America's Youth .” Drawing on more than 50 years of experience, Minkler calls on communities and educators to pupils civic ideals, democratic principles, and systems thinking.In light of growing polarization and dwindling faith in democratic institutions, Minkler contends that civic education as it exists now does not adequately prepare students to comprehend and engage in democracy. In his book, he presents the concept of "civic intelligence"-a guiding principle that empowers students to tackle community challenges and develop the skills essential for thriving in a democratic society.Using practical examples from his long career, Minkler demonstrates how teachers can encourage young people to stop being passive observers of their communities and start taking an active role in them. His book offers dynamic strategies to transform schools into vibrant centers of civic engagement, empowering students to discover their potential and understand the significance of collaboration in tackling local and national challenges.“I want educators, parents, and students to feel encouraged about our schools, communities, and nation.,” Minkler explains.“Youth-led civic engagement projects can focus on ways to improve our communities and to support responsible youth leadership. It becomes a rite of passage when students succeed in creating solutions to real problems. It demonstrates our national motto, E Pluribus Unum, working together as one."John Minkler, Ph.D.'s book "Civic Intelligence: Empowering America's Youth" is an appeal to action for educators, parents, and community leaders to work together to develop an educational system that encourages civic engagement and a revitalized sense of optimism for the future. Be part of this groundbreaking conversation by grabbing a copy now! Find it in digital, paperback, and hardcover formats on Amazon and other leading book retailers around the globe.About Bookside Press :Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

