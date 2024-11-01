Core & Restore Yoga Announces A Week-Long Immersive Yoga Retreat For 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, CT, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Core & Restore Yoga invites yoga enthusiasts and wellness seekers to experience the transformative“Elevate & Escape” retreat at the renowned Xinalani Retreat Center from March 22 to March 29, 2025. This exclusive seven-day event offers a unique opportunity to rejuvenate, reconnect, and immerse oneself in an island paradise just off the coast of Puerto Vallarta.This meticulously designed retreat provides a complete wellness experience in a serene setting. Set on a secluded island, Xinalani offers an idyllic retreat experience with breathtaking natural views, tranquil beaches, and lush jungle surroundings.Guests will enjoy seven nights of luxurious accommodations, three nourishing meals daily, and an inspiring schedule featuring two daily yoga classes, an arm balance and inversion workshop, yoga nidra, and guided meditation sessions. The retreat also includes one special excursion, giving participants the chance to explore the breathtaking surroundings of Xinalani.Retreat Highlights Include:.Luxurious Accommodations: Guests can choose from open-air and A/C rooms, each with stunning ocean or jungle views..Comprehensive Yoga Offerings: Two daily yoga sessions led by experienced instructors, plus a specialized inversion and arm balance workshop..Restorative Practices: Yoga nidra and guided meditation sessions designed to deepen relaxation and mindfulness..Exclusive Adventure: One curated excursion or unique experience for exploration and connection..Additional Amenities: Complimentary kayak and snorkel gear, round-trip airport transfers from Puerto Vallarta Airport, and full access to Xinalani's world-class amenities.Join Kate Jones, Rosanna Singer, and the Core & Restore community for an unforgettable journey of self-discovery, balance, and transformation at this one-of-a-kind retreat.For more information, additional room details, or to reserve a spot, please contact Kate Jones directly at ... or by phone at (860) 805-1744.ABOUT:Core & Restore Yoga, located in Portland, Connecticut, is a vibrant studio dedicated to empowering individuals through the transformative practice of Vinyasa Yoga. Founded on the belief that yoga fosters both physical strength and emotional well-being, Core & Restore creates a welcoming community where individuals of all levels are encouraged to explore, connect, and grow. Led by passionate instructors, the studio's classes blend movement, breath, and mindfulness, supporting students in becoming their best selves both on and off the mat. Core & Restore Yoga invites everyone to experience yoga as a powerful path to wellness and self-discovery.To learn more about Core & Restore Yoga and their offerings, visit

