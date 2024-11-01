H2ocean Proudly Supporting Cancer Survivorship With Passion And Product Donations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Eddie Kolos, CEOSTUART, FL, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cancer continues to affect millions globally, with the World Health Organization (WHO) estimating that approximately 19.3 million new cancer cases were diagnosed in 2020 alone. As survivorship increases due to medical advancements, cancer survivors face ongoing challenges, both physically and emotionally. One of the most pressing issues survivors encounter is managing the side effects of treatment, including chemotherapy and radiation therapy, which often lead to long term quality of life (QOL) concerns.Cancer survivors often endure painful side effects such as fatigue, nausea, and a weakened immune system. These side effects can persist well into recovery, significantly impacting their daily lives. Among the hardest to manage are oral side effects, including severe dryness, mouth sores, infections, and a condition commonly known as "chemo mouth ." These oral complications can make simple activities like eating, drinking, and speaking painful and difficult, further diminishing the overall survivorship experience.Chemotherapy and radiation therapy often damage healthy oral tissues, reduce saliva production, and compromise the immune system. This leaves patients susceptible to mouth sores, ulcers, infections, and painful inflammation. Such complications not only affect a patient's comfort but can also delay recovery, increase the risk of further infections, and negatively impact nutrition and overall health.In response to these critical needs, H2Ocean has developed its Healing Rinse , a sea salt based mouthwash specifically formulated to manage chemo mouth and other oral side effects. The H2Ocean Healing Rinse is regarded as one of the best saltwater rinses for chemo mouth management, offering a natural solution that helps soothe and heal the mouth while promoting oral health.The H2Ocean Healing Rinse is powered by a combination of three natural key ingredients.Red Sea Salt: Rich in 82 essential minerals, Red Sea salt promotes natural healing and helps reduce inflammation in the mouth.Lysozyme: A naturally occurring enzyme that helps protect against harmful bacteria, reducing the risk of infections in the compromised oral environment.Xylitol: A natural sweetener that inhibits the growth of cavity causing bacteria and helps stimulate saliva production, addressing the persistent dryness many cancer patients experience.H2Ocean's commitment extends beyond product development. The company proudly partners with cancer organizations, hospitals, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to provide free samples of its Healing Rinse to cancer patients and survivors who need it most. These donations aim to improve the daily lives of patients suffering from oral side effects, making their survivorship journey more manageable.In addition to product donations, H2Ocean continuously educates healthcare professionals, cancer patients, and survivors about the benefits of sea salt-based oral care. Through webinars, seminars, and informative materials, the company strives to raise awareness of how natural sea salt water rinses can improve oral health and overall well-being during and after cancer treatment.Founded in 2001, H2Ocean is a global leader in sea salt based health products, dedicated to providing natural solutions for wound healing, oral care, nasal care, first aid, hair care, and skin care. H2Ocean's mission is to harness the healing power of the ocean to support health and wellness for all, with a particular focus on improving the lives of cancer patients.Further reinforcing its commitment to cancer care, H2Ocean donates one bottle of Healing Rinse for every two bottles sold, ensuring that cancer patients continue to receive support with each purchase. This initiative is part of the company's broader mission to make a meaningful impact in the lives of cancer patients worldwide.H2Ocean is also at the forefront of scientific research and development (R&D), partnering with multiple cancer institutes and research universities to explore the efficacy of sea salt-based oral care products in managing the side effects of cancer treatments. By leading and supporting innovative research, the company is helping to advance the understanding of natural treatment options for oral complications related to cancer therapies.At H2Ocean, we are driven by a mission to help cancer patients and survivors manage their oral side effects and improve their quality of life. We invite healthcare professionals, cancer organizations, and research institutions to contact us for collaborative opportunities to explore how H2Ocean can continue to benefit the cancer community.

