II Partners With Allocator Training Institute To Launch Emerging Talent Academy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the growing need for the training and education of teams at both asset management firms and allocating institutions such as pension funds, endowments, and foundations, Institutional Investor is proud to announce its partnership with the Allocator Training Institute to launch the Emerging Talent Academy ("the Academy").

"One of the key differentiators of our Emerging Talent Academy," as noted by Katarina Storfer, Head of North America at Institutional Investor, "is our emphasis on this being a practical program. The curriculum is designed to provide participants with the focused concepts that will be directly useful to their career."

Each part of the Academy's curriculum has been designed around the core concepts of utility and applicability, allowing participants to build the necessary knowledge base that will be useful in their role at an institutional allocator. Upon completion of the program, participants will return to their teams or committees with the knowledge, frameworks, and templates that will have an immediate impact on their effectiveness as investors.

A survey of institutional allocators completed by the Isenberg Consulting Group had found that over 70% of respondents felt that current training resources were either lacking or not appropriately focused on the needs of an allocator.

Alex Ambroz, CEO of the Allocator Training Institute, emphasized, "This program is designed to provide investment teams, investment committees, and boards with the knowledge they need to succeed in their careers and the tools to help their organizations better serve beneficiaries and stakeholders. We are proud to be creating this first-of-its-kind program and this partnership with Institutional Investor."

For more information about the Emerging Talent Academy, please contact Alex Ambroz at [email protected] or Samantha Fox at [email protected]

About Institutional Investor

For nearly 60 years, Institutional Investor (II) has played an active, leading role in the global investment industry by creating and nurturing a community that influences and shapes the investment markets. Since the beginning, we've taken an active and leading role in convening the investment industry to provide the insight, community and partnership required to evolve and stay relevant.

We connect the most important and impactful market participants: those who allocate and manage large volumes of capital, and those whose investment decisions make a significant impact on financial markets and retirement security.

As a premier international business-to-business publisher focused on international

asset management, II provides actionable insights by bringing together intelligence, opinions, and data from across the industry. Through exclusive memberships, forums, and online networks, II has established the preeminent global community of the most influential asset allocators. Our platform extends beyond journalism, newsletters, and research to include conferences, seminars, and training courses, as well as

digital

business information. For asset managers, II offers unique opportunities to engage with this sought-after community through thought leadership, networking, and speaking engagements, helping these firms

build presence and influence within the investment world.

Contact: Samantha Fox

Chief of Staff

[email protected]

SOURCE Institutional Investor

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED