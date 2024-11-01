Bihar: Gaya Beneficiaries Count Benefits Of PM Vishwakarma Yojana

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Nov 1 (IANS) PM Vishwakarma Yojana, launched with a vision to bring sea-change in lives of crores of 'Vishwakarmas', is yielding positive results across the country.

Beneficiaries of the scheme in Bihar's Gaya district on Friday recalled the monetary assistance they got from the and how this helped in either starting-up or firming up their small businesses.

Many artisans and craftsmen extended their gratitude to Prime Narendra Modi for facilitating such a drastic change in their lives.

The penetration and success of the scheme can be gauged from the fact that when it was launched in Gaya, only 12 applications were moved but today, they number more than 1.4 lakh. Under the scheme, the applicants are entitled to get a loan of up to Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh.

A couple of beneficiaries spoke to IANS and shared their success under PM Vishwakarma Yojana.

Manoj Kumar, a resident of Narayanchua Shiv Shakti Colony in Gaya said: "I got a loan of Rs 1 lakh from PM Vishwakarma Yojana. I got training in Nawada and was also given a tool kit worth Rs 15,000 from the postal post office."

Thanking PM Modi for the scheme, he said: "Many Prime Ministers came, but none paid attention to small and poor artisans. This scheme, started by PM Modi, is helping us to run our businesses and help us grow as self-reliant."

Kiran Devi, another beneficiary, a resident of Fatehganj Gurudwara Road in Gaya, said: "We have been running a sewing machine business for the last 7 years. We are increasingly becoming self-reliant with this scheme. Today, we can expand our businesses while staying at home and doing household work."

Under the scheme, those selected under PM Vishwakarma Yojana are also given training.

The objective of the scheme is to empower traditional craftsmen and artisans and make them self-reliant. Training, equipment and financial assistance are provided for them, so that they can do their work efficiently and enhance their income.