NATO Should Send Clear Message To Russia By Inviting Ukraine - Lithuanian DM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Inviting Ukraine to join the North Atlantic Alliance would show Russia, which understands only force, that it has no veto over the actions of its allies.

This was stated by Lithuanian Defense Laurynas Kasciunas at the 10th Kyiv Security Forum for Youth, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Kasciunas, Ukraine's official invitation to would show that Russia cannot have an unofficial veto over the decisions of the allies, not only in words but also in actions. At the same time, the Lithuanian defense minister said that there are Western leaders who do not currently believe in Ukraine's membership and are waiting for security to be more guaranteed.

“The problem is that they still think that inviting Ukraine to NATO will lead to escalation. I think this is a mistake. The lessons of history show that Russia only respects force when we are able to deter it and when we have allies,” Kasciunas explained.

hands over another batch of military aid to Ukrain

The Lithuanian official expressed the opinion that an invitation to NATO would be the best step to deter Russia and help Ukraine win a brutal war.

“I am convinced that the Ukrainian people, who are also fighting for us, deserve the decision of the EU and NATO leaders to become a member of this family because you are fighting for us. And we must send a clear message to Russia that it cannot decide our future instead of us,” the minister emphasized.

As reported, the first point of the Victory Plan presented by President Volodymyr Zelensky is an invitation to Ukraine to join NATO.