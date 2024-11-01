Europeans Told To Prepare For Possible War With Russia - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) People living in the European Union should stockpile emergency supplies should a war break out or another major contingency, as advised in a new report by Sauli Niinistö Special Adviser to the European Commission President.

That's according to Newsweek , Ukrinform saw.

The report notes that the EU was not prepared for either the pandemic or Russia's aggression against Ukraine, and that it needs to move "from reaction to proactive preparedness."

The EU should advise households to be prepared to be self-sufficient for at least 72 hours in case of an emergency.

The report advises member states to draw up guidelines on stockpiling, evacuations, and access to emergency services, among other things.

Russia prepares for further tax rises due to– Reuters

A survey cited in the paper outlines various essential supplies for households to have in case of an emergency, including stockpiles of food, drinks and medicine, a flashlight and battery-powered radio.

While the report does not cite Russian aggression as the only possible threat, it cites it as a major one.

"We do not have a clear plan on what the EU will do in the event of armed aggression against a Member State. The threat of war posed by Russia to European security forces us to address this as a centerpiece of our preparedness, without undermining the work to prepare for other major threats," the report said.

The report notes that while the threat of Russian aggression is felt most by its immediate neighbors, any action by Russia against an EU member state would impact all of the bloc's 27 countries.

"The territorial integrity and political independence of every Member State is inextricably linked with that of other Member States, and the EU as a whole," the report says.

The report states that empowering citizens should be at the "core" of a comprehensive preparedness strategy, and that the bloc should raise awareness and encourage self-reliance among its population.

Russia becomes more aggressive in hybrid attacks on West - NATO Senior Representative

It also proposes other EU-wide measures, at least 20 percent of the bloc's overall budget being allocated to enhancing security and crisis readiness. It also suggests a plan of greater intelligence sharing among EU countries.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, European Parliament member Andrius Kubilius , who has been nominated for the role of European Commissioner for Defense and Space in the new European Commission, believes Russian aggression against Ukraine has been a "wake-up call" for Europe, revealing its vulnerabilities and the need to combine efforts to be able to protect itself from modern security challenges.