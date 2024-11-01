SRCS Chief Urges Ceasing Genocide In Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS) Aida Abdullah has called on the international community to take an urgent action to stop the ongoing "mass murder" in Sudan and back humanitarian needs for Sudanese.

Speaking to KUNA on Friday in a statement following the end of the International of the Red Cross and Red Crescent in Geneva, Abdullah added international interest in ongoing incidents in Sudan is below even the crisis level.

She pointed to the sufferings of about 14 million displaced people due to the ongoing war in Sudan and the absence of security, health and food in light of a large shortage of international funding to deal with this humanitarian crisis.

Humanitarian response launched by international union of Red Cross and Recent societies has collected only 30 percent of required funding, she said.

SRCS chief expressed sorrow over the ineffectiveness of humanitarian response plan launched by the UN to offer relief aid to Sudanese people, noting this shows that the international community does not pay much attention to Sudan's humanitarian crisis.

The four-day conference concluded on Thursday after discussions among hundreds representatives of state, and red and cross societies.

The conferees adopted five resolutions to enhance respecting humanitarian international law and backing local societies amid humanitarian crises, and managing natural disasters, along with protecting civilians in digital space. (end)

