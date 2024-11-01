Knight Rooter: Expert Sewer And Drain Company Announce New Emergency Service In Seattle

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bothell, WA, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knight Rooter, a company offering award-winning customer service and comprehensive sewer and Drain Cleaning Seattle , is excited to announce the launch of its new emergency service, that is available 24/7. The new service is designed to offer residents in the local community a reliable and effective solution to sudden and severe drainage issues.

An A+ BBB accredited company and a recipient of Angi's, a home services review company, 'Super Service' award, Knight Rooter's new emergency service joins its extensive range of specialist services, including drain cleaning, camera inspections, sewer replacement, and trenchless sewer repair. Comprising an expert team that prides itself on responsiveness and commitment to customer satisfaction, the leading drain company is dedicated to providing dependable services customized to meet each customer's requirements to ensure their peace of mind.

“Our new emergency services ensure that our clients receive prompt assistance whenever they face urgent plumbing issues,” said a spokesperson for Knight Rooter.“Our service area extends throughout Seattle and nearby cities, making us a go-to option for residents seeking reliable and efficient plumbing solutions. We utilize advanced technology and techniques to ensure that every job is done correctly and efficiently.”

Whether seeking round-the-clock services and regular maintenance to prevent sewer backups or professional Drain Cleaning Bothell and a selection of long-lasting drain or sewer solutions, Knight Rooter's skilled team guarantees that every task, from clearing simple blockages to undertaking extensive sewer line replacements, is handled with unmatched expertise and dedication.

Some of Knight Rooter's highly rated services include:

Drain Cleaning : Knight Rooter understands the importance of a functional drainage system, and its Drain Cleaning Everett and across Seattle provides a meticulous service that ensures pipes are free from debris and obstructions, prevents further damage, and restores a system to full functionality.

Drainpipe Maintenance : Whether customers are dealing with clogged drains, slow drainage, or require routine maintenance, Seattle's number 1 drain company ensures the optimal performance and longevity of drainage systems by using advanced technology to deliver reliable and efficient solutions.

Water Hydro-Jetting : Water hydro-jetting is a highly effective and environmentally friendly method for cleaning and clearing pipes, drains, and sewer lines. This technique involves using high-pressure water streams to remove blockages, buildup, and debris from the interior surfaces of plumbing systems. Knight Rooter's skilled technicians are equipped with the latest hydro-jetting equipment to clean a customer's plumbing system effectively.

In addition to its core services, Knight Rooter also specializes in sewer line repair seattle and sewer camera inspection (Sewer Scope Seattle ). The team at Knight Rooter is dedicated to providing reliable, professional, and efficient service to ensure all customer's plumbing systems are functioning optimally. The top sewer and drain company uses state-of-the-art technology to diagnose issues and provide effective solutions.

With 8 years of expertise, a commitment to up-front, transparent prices, and a range of drain and sewer solutions that prioritize reliability, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, Knight Rooter has become renowned for delivering top-tier solutions to its valued local community.

Knight Rooter encourages Seattle residents interested in its new emergency services or who would like to discover how the Google 5-star rated company can solve their drainage needs with affordability and expertise to call (206) 206-3131 today for a free estimate.

About Knight Rooter

With a legacy spanning 8 years, Knight Rooter has become WA's premier choice for specialized sewer and drain services. With a team of seasoned experts specializing in a range of services, from drain cleaning to sewer repairs, and delivering comprehensive solutions tailored to each customer's unique needs, Knight Rooter has earned an impressive reputation for ensuring Seattle's drainage and sewer systems are kept in excellent shape.

To learn more about Knight Rooter and the launch of its new emergency service, please visit the website at .

CONTACT: Knight Rooter 2510 173rd Pl SE Bothell WA 98012 United States (206) 206 3131