Forian Acquires Kyber Data Science To Enhance Data Analytics Capabilities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWTOWN, PA, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forian (Nasdaq: FORA) , a provider of data science driven information and analytics solutions to the healthcare and life sciences industries, today announced it has acquired Kyber Data Science LLC (“Kyber”), a trusted provider of advanced healthcare data analytics and machine solutions to the services industry, from TD Cowen. This strategic strengthens Forian's position in the healthcare information marketplace through the addition of advanced analytics and software capabilities and expands the industries Forian serves to include financial services.

Kyber has established a leading reputation for its innovative approach to real world healthcare data, leveraging cutting-edge analytics to help financial organizations make informed healthcare investment decisions. With its talented team of data scientists and engineers, Kyber has developed proprietary algorithms and software specifically designed for applications for hedge funds, private equity and mutual fund customers.

“I am excited to welcome Kyber to the Forian team,” said Max Wygod, Chief Executive Officer of Forian.“Kyber provides differentiated commercial intelligence that empowers its customers to better anticipate business performance in the healthcare market. I am encouraged that our combined vision and capabilities will accelerate our growth strategy and bring greater innovation to the market.”

“Joining Forian represents a significant opportunity for Kyber Data Science,” said Jeff Forringer, Chief Executive Officer of Kyber Data Science.“We are thankful for TD Cowen's support and are excited for the opportunities that the Forian platform affords us to expand our reach and impact. Forian's broad and rich data resources and expertise will improve the innovative solutions we provide to our financial industry clients and Kyber's analytics capabilities will enable Forian to bring greater value to its core healthcare and life science customer base.”

About Forian

Forian provides a unique suite of data management capabilities and proprietary information and analytics solutions to optimize and measure operational, clinical and financial performance for customers within the traditional and emerging life sciences and healthcare payer and provider segments. Forian has industry leading expertise in acquiring, integrating, normalizing and commercializing large scale healthcare data assets. Forian's information products overlay sophisticated data management and data science capabilities on top of a comprehensive clinical data lake to identify unique relationships, create distinctive information assets and generate proprietary insights. For more information, please visit Forian's website at .

About Kyber Data Science

Kyber Data Science is a forward-thinking company specializing in advanced healthcare data analytics and machine learning applications for the financial services community. With a focus on delivering data-driven insights, Kyber helps organizations harness the power of healthcare data to unlock complex points of care and payment analysis to drive growth and innovation in the capital markets.

