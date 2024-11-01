AMD Direct Announces Sale Of American Made Grills Brand To New Ownership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dennis Smith, CEO & PresidentHUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AMD Direct , a leading provider of premium outdoor living products, has announced the sale of its American Made Grills brand to American Made Grills LLC. The sale is part of AMD Direct's broader strategy to streamline its business and concentrate on areas with the highest growth potential. With the transition, AMD Direct plans to invest resources into optimizing inventory levels for faster fulfillment, enhancing customer support capabilities, and strengthening marketing initiatives to better serve its partners and customers.“The sale of the American Made Grills brand is a strategic decision that allows us to focus on our core competencies and ensure we stay competitive in the outdoor living market,” said Dennis Smith, CEO and President of AMD Direct.“This move positions AMD Direct to concentrate on innovation and growth in areas critical to our long-term success, while American Made Grills is well-placed to thrive under its new ownership.”American Made Grills LLC is owned by the Nicolia family, which also owns Nicolock Paving Stones, a prominent paver manufacturer, and NPS Distributing. The new owners will bring their extensive experience in manufacturing and industry knowledge to American Made Grills. They will continue offering high-quality products while exploring opportunities for the brand to grow and innovate in the outdoor kitchen space.About AMD DirectAMD Direct, based in Huntington Beach, California, is a leading provider of premium outdoor living products. Founded in the early 2000s, the company offers high-quality barbecue grills, refrigeration, fire features and storage solutions. AMD Direct's brands include Summerset Grills, Firegear, TrueFlame, Crossray Infrared Grills, HEATSTRIP and Sunfire Grills. With a global distribution network, AMD Direct is committed to quality, innovation, and enhancing the outdoor living experience. For more information, visit .

