Toyota’S Ambitious Expansion: Driving Hybrid Leadership In Brazil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Toyota is gearing up for a significant expansion in Brazil. The company plans to invest R$ 11 billion ($1.93 billion) by 2030. This marks the largest in Toyota's 66-year history in the country.



The centerpiece of this plan is a new factory in Sorocaba, São Paulo state. The new Sorocaba will be slightly larger than the Indoiatuba facility it replaces.



It will span 160,000 square meters, an increase of 34,000 square meters. The production capacity will double to 100,000 annually. This output will complement the existing Sorocaba plant's capacity.



In addition, Toyota's existing Sorocaba factory will also see expansion. Its capacity will increase from 150,000 to 170,000 vehicles per year.



The company expects to create 2,000 new jobs by 2030. This figure surpasses the 1,500 positions at the Indaiatuba plant. The automaker's move is more than a simple industrial relocation.







It represents a bold strategy to advance in the Brazilian and Latin American markets. This approach contrasts with Toyota's historically cautious stance in Brazil.



Since 2019, Toyota has led in developing and producing ethanol-compatible hybrid cars in Brazil. This initiative has boosted the company's market share to 8.6%, placing it fourth in the country.

Toyota's Expansion in Brazil

Toyota now exports 40% of its Brazilian production to 23 Latin American countries. The investment plan includes more than just the new factory.



Toyota will build a new logistics center and modernize its engine plant in Porto Feliz. The company also plans to develop two new hybrid models. The first, likely a compact SUV, will be produced in 2025.



Toyota aims to localize hybrid system production in 2025. From 2026, the company will assemble batteries for these vehicles in Brazil. This move makes Toyota the first automaker to announce local battery assembly plans.



The expansion will impact Toyota's supply chain. Nine suppliers near the current factory will need to increase their industrial capacity. Toyota has registered its new product projects with the federal Mover program.



This program offers tax incentives for investments in Brazil. Toyota's CEO for Latin America, Rafael Chang, praised the São Paulo state government's support.



The state has agreed to gradually return R$ 1 billion ($175.4 million) in ICMS tax credits to Toyota. This financial boost has been crucial for the company's expansion plans.



Unlike some competitors moving towards mild hybrids , Toyota remains committed to conventional hybrids. These vehicles offer greater fuel efficiency and lower emissions than mild hybrids.



They also provide drivers with a fuller electric driving experience. Toyota's expansion in Brazil reflects its confidence in the country's market potential.



The company is positioning itself as a leader in hybrid technology. This strategy aligns with global trends toward more sustainable transportation options.

