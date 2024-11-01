Rice Seeds Global Market 2024 To Reach $11.94 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The rice seeds market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $7.82 billion in 2023 to $8.53 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to population growth, traditional rice varieties, government policies and subsidies, environmental factors.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Rice Seeds Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The rice seeds market size is expected to continue its strong growth in the coming years. It is projected to reach $11.94 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This growth in the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for high-yielding and disease-resistant rice varieties, advancements in seed technology, growing awareness of sustainable agriculture practices, and rising consumption of rice globally.

Growth Driver Of The Rice Seeds Market

The increasing population is expected to drive the growth of the rice seeds market in the coming years. As the population expands, the demand for rice, a staple food for a large segment of the global population, also increases. This heightened demand necessitates the development of high-yield, disease-resistant rice seed varieties to ensure food security. Additionally, factors such as changing dietary preferences and the need for sustainable agricultural practices further support the growth of the rice seeds market.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Rice Seeds Market Trends?

Key players in the market include Bayer AG, Syngenta Group, Advanta Seeds Pty Ltd, Nuziveedu Seeds, Mahyco, BASF SE, Kaveri Seeds Co Ltd, SL Agritech Corporation, Rasi Seeds Pvt. Ltd., Rallis India Limited, JK Agri Genetics Limited, Hefei Fengle Seed Co. Ltd., Corteva Agriscience, Guard Agri Genetics, Savannah Seeds Private Limited, Pioneer Hi-Bred International Inc., Krishidhan Seeds Pvt. Ltd., Nath Biogene (I) Ltd., Seminis Vegetable Seeds Inc., Seed Co Limited, Biostadt India Limited, Takii & Co. Ltd., National Seeds Corporation Limited, Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Company Ltd., Namdhari Seeds Private Limited, Metahelix Life Sciences Private Limited, Best Genetics India Private Limited, Japan Dietetic Corporation, Kinze Manufacturing Inc., Limagrain Europe SA, Morepen Laboratories Limited.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Rice Seeds Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the market are focusing on developing high-yielding and disease-resistant rice seed varieties to enhance their competitiveness. High-yielding rice seed varieties are designed to produce more grains per plant, increasing overall agricultural productivity. Disease-resistant varieties help mitigate losses due to pests and diseases, ensuring stable production even under challenging environmental conditions.

How Is The Global Rice Seeds Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Open Pollinated Rice Variety, Hybrid Rice Variety

2) By Treatment: Treated, Untreated

3) By Hybridization Technique: Two-Line System, Three-Line System

4) By Grain Size: Long Grain Rice, Medium Grain Rice, Short Grain Rice

5) By Application: Agricultural Planting, Scientific And Research Planting

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Rice Seeds Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Rice Seeds Market Definition

Rice seed refers to a living grain that is used for planting and growing rice. Rice seeds are the unhulled, uncooked grains that are chosen from the rice crop during harvest. These can also be utilized as bioreactors to create human medications such therapeutic proteins or peptides.

Rice Seeds Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global rice seeds market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Rice Seeds Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on rice seeds market size, rice seeds market drivers and trends, rice seeds market major players and rice seeds market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

