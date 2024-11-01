Planetbids Offers Free Public Solicitation Portal To Help Southeastern States Rebuild After Hurricanes Helene, Milton

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Agencies in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee Can Post to Disaster Recovery Bids for Free to Reach More Vendors

- David DiGiacomo, Chief Executive OfficerORMOND, FL, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In response to the devastating impact of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, PlanetBids is providing free access to Disaster Recovery Bids, a public solicitation portal (PSP) to help government agencies across the Southeastern U.S. jumpstart their recovery efforts. Effective immediately, agencies and vendors in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee can post bid solicitations and sub-bid ads at no cost, expanding their reach to a wider network of vendors and subcontractors who can assist with critical rebuilding projects.This initiative is designed to help local governments in affected areas secure the resources they need to rebuild infrastructure and restore essential services as quickly as possible. By opening up procurement opportunities to more vendors beyond their usual pool, agencies can connect with the right contractors and suppliers faster and contractors who have FEMA contracts can find new subcontractors, speeding up the recovery process.“In disaster recovery, time is everything,” said David DiGiacomo, Chief Executive Officer at PlanetBids.“We want to support local governments by making it easier to find qualified vendors quickly and at no cost, so they can focus on what really matters - helping their communities recover.”Why Use Disaster Recovery Bids from PlanetBids?Free Access: Government agencies and prime contractors in the Southeastern U.S. can post bids and sub-bid ads free of charge, allowing them to put more of their resources toward rebuilding without worrying about additional platform fees.Reach More Vendors: The portal broadcasts bids on an open public platform, helping agencies tap into a larger pool of vendors, including those not already registered in their systems. This gives agencies and primes access to a broader range of qualified contractors and suppliers.Quick and Easy to Use: Agencies can start posting bids right away - no integration with PlanetBids' full procurement system or any other system is needed. Any government agency or prime can get started, even if they don't have an existing eProcurement system in place.Helping Communities Rebuild FasterHurricanes Helene and Milton have left widespread damage across the Southeast, and local governments are under immense pressure to restore infrastructure and public services quickly. By offering free access to its Emergency Recovery Hub, PlanetBids is helping to simplify the procurement process and give agencies the tools they need to connect with vendors who can help rebuild their communities.“We're here to help local governments get back on their feet,” added DiGiacomo.“With Disaster Recovery Bids, counties can find the vendors they need and get recovery projects underway quickly, without any delays.”How to Get StartedAgencies and prime contractors in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee can start posting recovery bids for free by visiting . The portal provides easy-to-follow instructions, helping procurement teams quickly create and post solicitations to connect with vendors across the region.About PlanetBidsPlanetBids is a software development company with a mission to provide cloud-based eProcurement solutions that help procurement professionals in the public, private, education, and non-profit sectors streamline entire processes and connect with their suppliers more efficiently and cost effectively. For more information, visit .

